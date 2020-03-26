13 easy, educational things parents can do with their kids at home, from virtual field trips to watching engaging videos online

caption There’s plenty of fun, educational activities that will keep your child busy and learning. source Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Many schools nationwide are closed over coronavirus concerns.

Parents may be wondering how to keep their elementary school-aged kids occupied and engaged in learning, outside of any school work they may have received from their teachers.

From science experiments to virtual field trips to zoos and museums, online educational videos, and programs that are actually fun, these activities are kid- and parent-approved.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As many schools nationwide close their doors due to coronavirus concerns, parents are scrambling to make sure their kids are occupied and learning as much as possible during their time at home.

Whether your kid is a lover of audiobooks, wants to watch animals in their natural habitats, or would be delighted by some homemade ice cream, these activities are both fun and educational for you and your child.

Here are 13 easy, educational things parents can do with their kids at home.

Take virtual tours of museums.

caption The Guggenheim Museum in New York. source STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images

There are numerous museums currently offering virtual tours, allowing your kids to learn about art and history at home. The Guggenheim Museum in New York City is offering a free digital tour of its galleries through its Google Arts and Culture’s Street View feature.

Other museums offering virtual tours and online “walk-through” exhibits include the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History and even the Met.

Zoos and aquariums are also live-streaming their animal exhibits, despite being closed.

caption A panda in the San Diego Zoo. source KPG_Payless/Shutterstock

The San Diego Zoo is offering livestreams of a number of different exhibits, including live cams of koalas, apes, elephants, and more, as well as pre-recorded footage of its panda exhibit.

Kids can also watch livestreams of aquatic animals at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California or check out livestreams of animals in their natural habitats at Explore.org.

Visit some of the country’s national parks from the comfort of your couch.

caption Bryce Canyon National Park. source silky/Shutterstock

You don’t have to travel far – or even leave the house – to explore some of the nation’s most beautiful natural wonders.

Google Arts & Culture offers an online resource called “The Hidden Worlds of the National Parks” in partnership with the National Parks Service, allowing you and your kids to explore five national parks from home.

The digital exhibit includes 360-degree interactions for Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park, Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico, Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah, Kenai Fjords National Park in Alaska, and Dry Tortugas National Park in Florida.

Tour the Palace of Versailles, Machu Picchu, and the Taj Mahal through Google Arts & Culture.

caption The Hall of Mirrors in the Palace of Versailles. source Jose Ignacio Soto / Shutterstock

Kids can learn about some of the world’s most famous landmarks and get a 360-view of what it would be like to visit them, all online.

Kids can stroll through the Hall of Mirrors in the Palace of Versailles, marvel at the Taj Mahal, and picture themselves atop Machu Picchu with these online tours through Google Arts & Culture.

After they’re done, share with them some fast facts about each place to really enhance their learning.

Listen to audiobooks.

caption “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” source Amazon

If your kids are home from school, entertaining them all day long can be a tall order. Audiobooks are one of the easiest ways to get your kids engrossed, and it’s never been easier – or cheaper.

Audible, the leading audiobook company in the US, just released hundreds of audiobooks for all ages completely free of charge.

“For as long as schools are closed, we’re open,” the company said.

Get outside and plant a garden.

caption A father and son gardening. source Annie Otzen/Getty Images

Practicing social distancing doesn’t necessarily mean you have to stay cooped up inside all day. Getting outside and working with nature can be a major boost to you and your child’s mental wellbeing.

With spring right around the corner, now could be a perfect time to teach your child some gardening basics, get your hands dirty, and get some much-needed fresh air.

Carry out easy science experiments like making slime or even homemade ice cream.

caption Vanilla ice cream. source artisteer/ iStock

Science experiments are a great, educational way to entertain younger kids – and they don’t have to be complicated. Try helping your children make their own slime to play with, or try out this really easy recipe for ice cream that only takes 15 minutes and a few ingredients.

Put on some educational — and entertaining — YouTube videos.

caption “Mystery Doug” on YouTube. source Mystery Doug/YouTube

YouTube isn’t all music videos, beauty tutorials, and hilarious home videos – it can also be a super educational resource for kids.

Insider consulted a third-grade teacher from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, about which resources she’s recommended to her classroom while school is closed.

Among her recommendations are Mystery Doug, a science teacher who answers kids’ questions, and GoNoodle for when kids need to get out a little extra energy through dancing, jumping, and more.

There’s also a ton of educational shows for kids on Netflix.

caption “Ask the StoryBots.” source Netflix

While parents across the world love Netflix, the streaming platform also has a large selection of shows for kids – and many of them are educational.

Some popular educational kids’ shows on Netflix include “Ask the StoryBots,” “The Who Was? Show,” and even “The Magic School Bus.”

Educational websites will keep your child busy and learning.

The learning doesn’t have to stop when kids are no longer in the classroom. Online resources like BrainPOP, Prodigy, and Xtramath are all kid-approved websites that encourage learning through engaging online programs.

Try some simple crafts using household items.

caption A father and daughter wear robot costumes at home. source MoMo Productions/Getty Images

Despite pushback from employees and the public, many craft stores like Michaels have remained open during the coronavirus outbreak. However, even if you can’t or don’t want to venture out to your local craft store, there are crafts you can most likely make using materials lying around your house.

Have your child turn a cardboard box into a robot costume using some markers, scrap paper, and scissors, or make some classic macaroni art with noodles, glue, and paper.

Bake something together in the kitchen.

caption A mother and daughter baking. source Tyler Olson/Getty Images

Kids can learn a lot by baking – and enjoy a sweet treat when they’re done! Explaining how measurements work can be a quick and easy way to keep kids thinking about math while they’re home from school, in a fun and engaging way.

Have your kids practice a new skill while they’re home.

caption A child drawing on a piece of paper. source Education Images/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Drawing, learning to play the recorder, or practicing singing along to their favorite songs – the options are endless for your child to learn a new skill while home from school.

Start by asking your child what they’d like to be better at. Whether it’s watching them ride their bike around the backyard or having a relay race, there are tons of ways to encourage your child to learn or hone a new skill at home.