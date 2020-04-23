These 14 charts from Goldman Sachs show how much damage the coronavirus has inflicted on the global economy

caption An aerial photo looking north shows shipping containers at the Port of Seattle and the Elliott Bay waterfront in Seattle source Reuters

The coronavirus pandemic has inflicted serious damage on the global economy, and Goldman Sachs brings the receipts.

Fourteen charts help illustrate how much global activity has fallen since the outbreak of the virus, from movie box office revenue to international travel.

Goldman’s coronavirus US Industrial Tracker was down 19% last week, while its US Consumer Activity Tracker was down 73% year-over-year.

Goldman Sachs has created a coronavirus Global Activity Tracker that helps measure the severity of the economic damage being caused by the coronavirus pandemic. For the week of April 18, Goldman’s US Industrial Tracker was down 19% year-over-year, while its US Consumer Activity Tracker was down 73% year-over-year.

From movie ticket sales to air traffic to a Twitter Economic Sentiment Index, here are the fourteen charts Goldman Sachs is watching to gauge the global economy in the midst of a pandemic.

1. Industrial Activity in China & the US

Goldman’s China Industrial Activity Tracker fell to -11% for the week, while the US Industrial Activity Tracker hovered at -19%.

Source: Goldman Sachs

2. Consumer Activity in China and the US

Consumer activity has been on the rebound in China, down 25% year-over-year, which is an improvement from the 70% decline in late January. For the US, consumer activity continues to decline and reached a new low last week, down 70% year-over-year.

Source: Goldman Sachs

3. Weekend Movie Box Office Revenue

Weekend Movie Box Office Revenue has fallen off a cliff, down 100% for many regions across the globe. For perspective on what a 100% decline in movie ticket sales means, the US Box Office recorded just $5,245 in ticket sales for the weekend of April 19, compared to $109.1 million in ticket sales for the same weekend in 2019.

Source: Goldman Sachs

4. International Air Travel

International air travel as measured by international passenger arrival at the top five US airports is down nearly 100%. According to TSA data, total traveler throughput for the weekend of April 19 was down 95% year-over-year, falling to 309,003 passengers from 6.8 million passengers.

Source: Goldman Sachs

5. Residential Real Estate Transactions

In China, Residential Real Estate Transactions have recovered to down 10% today from down almost 100% year-over-year in late January. In the US, real estate transactions have fallen almost 40% year-over-year, but are showing signs of recovering as spring nears.

Source: Goldman Sachs

6. Retail Sales

Retail sales in the US and UK are down 40% year-over-year, while retail clothing sales in Germany are down almost 100%.

Source: Goldman Sachs

7. Twitter Economic Sentiment Index

Goldman’s internal Twitter Economic Sentiment Index reached a new crisis low this past week. The Twitter index tracks closely to the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment index. Meanwhile, tweets about the economy that have negative sentiment and mention the coronavirus continue to grind higher.

Source: Goldman Sachs

8. US Consumer Price Tracker

Goldman’s coronavirus US Consumer Price Tracker ticked up to -37% because of increases in airfare and hotel prices after being down nearly 50% in late March.

Source: Goldman Sachs

9. Economic Activity in Seattle

Economic activity in Seattle shows little signs of recovery. Public parking spaces used were down 90%, building permit applications declined 45%, and restaurant reservations plunged 100%. The figures continue to show one of the first US cities impacted by the coronavirus is not yet on the path to economic recovery.

Source: Goldman Sachs