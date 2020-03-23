From Broadway receipts to NBA attendance, these 6 charts from JPMorgan show the sudden collapse of key US industries as a coronavirus recession looms

caption A man cycles past a shuttered movie theater in Times Square following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 17, 2020. source Carlo Allegri/Reuters

The coronavirus is driving steep downturns for several industries as cities issue stay-at-home orders and ban non-essential activity.

Early slumps in the restaurant, movie theater, and sports industries “will spill into a significant decline in activity in the rest of the economy,” JPMorgan analysts said in a Monday note.

The declines will also drive “likely stunning” hits to the US labor market, the bank added.

Here are six charts revealing the coronavirus’ hit to key US industries.

After dragging the travel and tourism industries to a sudden stop, the coronavirus is now hitting entertainment and food businesses around the country.

Early slumps in specific sectors will spill over into other areas of the economy, and movie theaters, food deliverers, and sports venues are already posting major declines, JPMorgan detailed in a Monday note. The firm already expects the US to enter a recession in the first half of 2020, and its latest note highlights where such a downturn is likely beginning.

The industry trends also forecast “likely stunning” hits to the US labor market, the bank’s analysts added. The sectors highlighted by the firm account for more than 18 million jobs, or about 12% of total employment, according to JPMorgan. Demand pressures could quickly drive layoffs and spark a vicious economic downturn.

Here are six charts detailing the coronavirus’ first economic hits.

US movie theaters struggle

source JPMorgan

Box office receipt data released March 19 showed a 97% decline from the week-ago period, and studios have since stopped reporting data as theater chains shut down. Some major companies have since released new movies to households for immediate streaming, while others have postponed major film premieres months into the future. Attendance at movie theaters has likely fallen 100%, the analysts said.

Broadway plunges to a new bottom

source JPMorgan

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered Broadway to close its doors starting March 17, pushing the theater capital’s attendance to the floor after a rapid, coronavirus-fueled descent.

NBA attendance plunges to zero

source JPMorgan

The National Basketball Association announced the suspension of its season on March 11 after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. The season had been tracking closely to past years, yet stadium attendance sank to zero in about a week as games were canceled and cities called on Americans to avoid large crowds.

Restaurant bookings plummet

source JPMorgan

March’s spike in US coronavirus cases prompted cities to shut bars and sit-down dining establishments. The decline documented by OpenTable data shows a gradual downtrend across most cities before the order, likely a result of heightened coronavirus fears and new cases showing up throughout the country.

Food delivery fails to jump

source JPMorgan

While some restaurants have stayed open to serve customers with delivery orders, data obtained by JPMorgan reveals the substitute isn’t gaining as the outbreak escalates. Instead, grocery delivery services soar as consumers avoid crowded stores and stock up for prolonged self-quarantines.

Hotels sink below average

source JPMorgan

Even though hotel data obtained by the bank shows “more muted declines of just 25%,” the downtrend in occupancy has so far only been tracked to March 14, the analysts wrote. The data “appear to be dropping fast” as governments ratchet up travel bans and calls for social distancing, they added.

