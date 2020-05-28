This free online Harvard course on family engagement in education has enrolled more than 80,000 people as millions of students turn to remote learning

By
Business Insider
-

Woman helping daughter with her studies

source
Rick Gomez/The Image Bank/Getty Images

As the coronavirus pandemic impacts 70% of the world’s student population – an estimated 1.2 billion learners – and millions turn to remote learning overnight, parents, caretakers, and educators around the world appear to be investing in community-based educational strategies.

In the last week, “Introduction to Family Engagement in Education,” an edX course from Harvard University, bubbled up into the e-learning giant’s top 10 courses with an enrollment of over 80,000 students.

What you learn about family engagement and education

Introduction to Family Engagement in Education” describes the actions that caregivers can take at home and in their community to support children’s learning and development, as well as the importance of a partnership between home and school. Students learn from research linking family engagement to better educational outcomes and hear directly from researchers, educators, students, and families about best practices.

Who teaches it

The course is taught by Karen L. MAPP, Ed.D, a Senior Lecturer on Education at the Harvard Graduate School of Education (HGSE) whose research and practice over the last twenty years focused on the cultivation of partnerships among families, community members, and educators to support student success.

How much it costs

The course is currently offered in English and should take students six weeks to complete if they commit two to four hours to the class per week. Like all edX courses, it’s free to audit, though students can pay an optional $70 for a verified certificate of completion.

Find more e-learning content here: