A photographer captured how eerily empty Shanghai’s normally bustling streets are amid the coronavirus outbreak

caption Chinese New Year Celebrations in Shanghai before the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak in 2014, left, and this year, right. source Nicoco

Shanghai-based photographer Nicoco captured eerie images of empty streets and public spaces in the normally bustling metropolis during the Chinese New Year period amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The project, known as ” 一个人城市 / One Person City,” is also viewable on her Instagram.

She told Insider: “There is a lot of anxiety in the air. The virus has robbed Chinese people from what should be the happiest time of year.”

However, Nicoco said she believes Shanghai will come back as the “city of the future.”

Shanghai is one of the world’s most populated cities, but a series of photos show how its streets have emptied out as the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak – now officially known as COVID-19 – worsens.

While the majority of coronavirus cases have been in Wuhan, at least 311 cases have been confirmed in Shanghai, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases map from Johns Hopkins University, which uses data from the WHO and CDC.

Chicago-born, Shanghai-based photographer Nicoco captured eerie images of streets and public spaces in the normally bustling Chinese metropolis as part of a project known as ” 一个人城市 / One Person City,” which is viewable on her Instagram.

“For the past two weeks, everything has stopped,” she told Insider. “There is a lot of anxiety in the air.”

Referencing Chinese New Year, she added: “The virus has robbed Chinese people from what should be the happiest time of year.”

Shanghai has a population of more than 25 million people, according to the United Nations, and is China’s most populous city.

caption A normally busy Shanghai highway. source Nicoco

Nicoco said Shanghai is normally very busy for Chinese New Year…

caption Nicoco took this photo of Chinese New Year in 2014. source Nicoco

…But it was very empty in the same spot this year due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

caption Nicoco returned to the same spot in 2020, and found it empty. source Nicoco

“What I found through my trips around Shanghai was emptiness filled with fear,” she said of capturing her photos, which were taken at different times of day.

caption Nicoco’s photo of Shanghai amid the coronavirus outbreak. source Nicoco

Nicoco said only a few shops remain open, and only a few essential workers — like janitorial staff — can be found at their jobs.

caption Janitorial staff working, as captured by Nicoco. source Nicoco

“My experience living in Shanghai during the coronavirus outbreak, and seemingly many others, is isolation,” she said.

caption A healthcare worker wearing protective gear in Shanghai. source Nicoco

Train travel for the normally busy Chinese New Year declined by about 40% due to the coronavirus, according to CNBC.

caption A single person at the entrance to a metro staton in Shanghai. source Nicoco

Nicoco said it’s obvious levels of fear are rising in the city, and she compared Shanghai’s streets to a “Where’s Waldo?”

caption A nearly empty square in Shanghai. source Nicoco

“It is more than people avoiding areas they think will be crowded, it is people not leaving their homes entirely,” she said.

caption An empty ferry, as photographed by Nicoco. source Nicoco

While the majority of coronavirus cases have been in Wuhan, at least 311 cases have been confirmed in Shanghai, according to data from the WHO and CDC.

caption A display created for Chinese New Year in Shanghai, as photographed by Nicoco. source Nicoco

Despite being allowed to reopen, Nicoco said many shops and businesses remain closed.

caption One of Nicoco’s Shanghai photos, of a singular figure in front of a building during the Chinese New Year. source Nicoco

Of the impact on Chinese New Year celebrations. she said: “The virus has robbed Chinese people from what should be the happiest time of year.”

caption An empty alleyway in Shanghai. source Nicoco

Nicoco also said many residents are preparing for what could be months of hardship.

caption An empty escalator and shuttered doorway in Shanghai. source Nicoco

Nicoco said: “The coronavirus is definitely a crisis, but I hope the photos can remind that it’s a human crisis.”

caption A single person at a viewing platform in Shanghai, as photographed by Nicoco. source Nicoco

She believes Shanghai, where she’s lived for about six years, will come back, though. “In the 90s, people saw Tokyo as the city of the future. Today, that city is Shanghai,” she said.

caption A section of the Shanghai skyline, with the Oriental Pearl Tower in the center. source Nicoco

