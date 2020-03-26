Egypt is disinfecting its pyramid sites to stop the coronavirus from spreading

caption A member of the medical team prepares to spray disinfectant in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo, on March 25. source Amr Abdallah Dalsh / Reuters

The Great Pyramid of Giza, along with other Egyptian archaeological sites, is getting a deep clean in an effort to stop the coronavirus from spreading.

As of March 25, Egypt had over 400 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 21 deaths.

Sanitizing around the pyramids is one of a number of government orders related to the coronavirus. Egypt has also imposed a nightly curfew, stopped flights, and closed schools.

It’s one of the latest moves made by the government, which has also imposed a nightly curfew for the next two weeks, as well as closing schools and stopping flights into the country, other than those repatriating travelers.

caption A man sprays disinfectant at the Great Pyramids in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, on March 25. source Amr Abdallah Dalsh / Reuters

From March 23 to March 31, all archaeological sites have been ordered to close across the country.

It’s not ideal timing for the Pyramid of Djoser, the world’s oldest colossal stone building, which only reopened earlier in March after restoration works that took 14 years.

While the popular tourist spots are empty they’re getting a deep clean.

Masked and suited cleaners wielding industrial sterilization equipment have been sanitizing the pyramids’ entrances, ticket offices, and nearby roads, according to The Canberra Times.

Although, according to The New York Times, the actual pyramids were not being disinfected.

Ashraf Mohie El-Din, director general of the pyramids, said to clean the pyramids required “specific materials” and cleaning had to be done “by a specialized team of excavators.”

“We are making use of this period to sanitize the entire area, but also to carry out some maintenance work and renovation to have this area ready to accept visitors again,” he said.