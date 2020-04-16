An elderly Italian couple marked their 50th wedding anniversary by holding hands from their hospital beds while being treated for the coronavirus

caption Giancarlo, 73, and Sandra, 71, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in hospital. source Roberta Ferretti

An elderly Italian couple celebrated their 50th anniversary from neighboring hospital beds while both being treated for the coronavirus.

Sandra, 71, and husband Giancarlo, 73, held hands while on ventilators, and the touching moment was captured by nurse Roberta Ferretti.

Healthcare workers also got them a small cake with a “50” candle and played the wedding march, Italian media reported.

“He kept repeating how much he loves her, we broke into tears. In the air, you could feel the love you chase your whole life,” Ferretti told local media, as per the Daily Mail.

The couple were being treated at the Murri Hospital in Fermo but have now been discharged together, according to Italian media reports.

Although it wasn’t the golden wedding anniversary celebration the husband and wife had envisaged, Ferretti and her colleagues made an effort to mark the occasion and make it special.

“Sandra cried a lot, not for herself, she was worried about her husband. He told me how much he still loved her, after so many years. When I found out that it was their anniversary, I thought they had to celebrate it,” Ferretti told local media, as per the Daily Mail.

The heathcare workers lit a “50” candle on a small cake, played the wedding march, moved Sandra and Giancarlo’s beds close enough so they could hold hands, and gathered round the couple making lovehearts with their hands.

“It was an amazing moment, very beautiful, those minutes alone pay us for all the sacrifice we have made these days,” Ferretti said.

“He kept repeating how much he loves her, we broke into tears. In the air, you could feel the love you chase your whole life.”

Hospital staff sent the photos to Sandra and Giancarlo’s children Gianluca and Andrea, who reportedly said: “We have received a fantastic gift.

“Our parents were born to be together, they are an old fashioned couple, those which do not exist anymore.”