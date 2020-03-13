A US woman went to a small house party February 22. Three days later, she had a 103-degree fever and later tested positive for coronavirus.

caption Elizabeth Schneider shared her coronavirus experience on CNN. source Screenshot/CNN

The US has reported over 1,700 coronavirus cases across at least 47 states. Forty-one people in the US have died from the disease, which has spread to over 100 countries.

Seattle native Elizabeth Schneider described what it was like to have the new coronavirus, which she believes she contracted at a house party where no one displayed any symptoms.

Schneider noted that without displaying symptoms like a cough or breathing difficulty typical to COVID-19 (a respiratory illness), she found it challenging to even get tested for the disease, despite feeling sick.

Schneider’s story highlights issues with adequate testing in the US and just how important social distancing is as a way to prevent the spread of disease.

Seattle native Elizabeth Schneider began to feel unwell at work on February 22.

“I didn’t think too much of it,” Schneider told CNN on Thursday. “I thought maybe I was just a little tired.” She went home early and decided to take a nap to sleep off some of the unpleasant cold-like symptoms.

But by the time she woke up, her temperature had reached 101 degrees Fahrenheit (38.3 degrees Celsius). And by that evening, it spiked to 103 degrees F (39.4 C).

In a lengthy post on Facebook, Schneider explained that her symptoms started out mild initially and that she believes she caught the virus at a house party showed where no one showed any signs of illness.

“I believe I caught it when attending a small house party at which no one was coughing, sneezing or otherwise displaying any symptoms of illness,” she wrote. “It appears that 40% of the attendees of this party ended up sick.”

Washington state reported the first US coronavirus death and has been hit hard by the US outbreak.

According to Schneider, she contracted the virus despite listening to health officials and taking necessary precautions.

“The media tells you to wash your hands and avoid anyone with symptoms. I did. There is no way to avoid catching this except avoiding all other humans,” she said.

Schneider said those in her circle who caught the virus appeared to have different symptoms depending on their general health and age. These have been shown to be factors that suggest how intense – or deadly – the virus may be for an individual.

For Schneider, who is in her mid-30s, her symptoms included a headache, fever, severe body aches and joint pain, and fatigue. She also reported some nausea and a mild, itchy cough, and said the illness lasted about 10 to 16 days in total.

Schneider noted that, without displaying symptoms like a cough or breathing difficulty typical to COVID-19, she struggled to even get tested for the disease.

“The main issue is that without reporting a cough or trouble breathing many of us were refused testing,” she wrote.

Ultimately, Schneider was able to get tested by sending a nasal swab to the Seattle Flu Study, a Seattle research lab that had been monitoring the spread of the flu and other infectious diseases. The study was not certified for clinical testing, but in February it began testing its samples without federal permission and confirmed at least one coronavirus case.

“I also truly believe the lack of testing is leading to folks believing that they just have a cold or something else going out into public and spreading it. And worse, folks with no symptoms are also spreading it as in the case of a person attending a party or social gathering who has no symptoms.”

The issues with adequate testing outlined by Schneider highlight the US lag behind other countries in terms of testing per capita.

As of earlier this week, the US performed about five coronavirus tests per million people, compared with South Korea’s 3,692 tests per million people. Test kit shortages and potentially faulty kits initially stalled health authorities’ abilities to monitor the number of infections.

Schneider said she was recommended by the King County Public Health Department to stay isolated for seven days after the onset of symptoms, or 72 hours after her subsided. She said she was not hospitalized and didn’t even go to her doctor because the sickness felt similar to a “nasty flu strain” she had been vaccinated against.

She said she shared her post in the hopes that the information she provided “helps someone avoid getting sick and/or push [them] to get tested sooner rather than later so you know to isolate before it gets worse or to get medical care if you have respiratory distress.”

She said that despite taking necessary precautions, the virus may spread through people who were not exhibiting symptoms. This is another reason why health experts have recommended social distancing as a way to prevent the spread of disease.

“Handwashing doesn’t guarantee you won’t get sick, especially when folks without symptoms are contagious and could be standing right next to you in any given social situation,” Schneider said.

“You more likely than not will not die, but do you want to risk spreading it to a loved one over 60 or someone with an immunity issue? Stay healthy folks!”