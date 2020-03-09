Elizabeth Warren did the ‘Flip the Switch’ TikTok challenge on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ and Drake responded

Drake responded to Sen. Elizabeth Warren and her impersonator Kate McKinnon doing the “flip the switch” TikTok challenge: “Wow I need to come home.”

Warren made a surprise appearance on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend after exiting the 2020 presidential race and took part in the sketch show’s cold open alongside McKinnon, who dressed as her.

The NBC “SNL” Instagram and Twitter pages posted a video of the two, dressed in the same outfit, doing the challenge.

The challenge uses Drake’s song “Nonstop,” in which Drake sings “I just flipped the switch” in the opening lines.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Drake responded to a video of Sen. Elizabeth Warren and her “Saturday Night Live” impersonator Kate McKinnon doing the “flip the switch” TikTok challenge. Drake commented: “Wow I need to come home.”

Warren surprised the “SNL” audience after exiting the 2020 presidential race by appearing in Saturday night’s cold open alongside McKinnon, who has frequently impersonated the Massachusetts lawmaker on the sketch show.

Backstage, however, the fun continued as McKinnon and Warren filmed themselves doing the “flip the switch” TikTok challenge. The official NBCSNL Twitter and Instagram pages posted the video.

The challenge sees TikTok users play with the first line from Drake’s song “Nonstop,” in which two people dance and then suddenly switch places and outfits.