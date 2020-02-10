Elizabeth Warren compared Mike Pence to a dog when a voter asked who her running mate would be

Elizabeth Warren held a town hall event in Lebanon, New Hampshire Sunday.

A voter asked whether Warren seeks running mate recommendations from her dog, Bailey.

Responding to the question, on who will be her “Mike Pence,” Warren said she already has a dog.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who finished third in the Iowa caucuses last week, made a jab at Vice President Mike Pence at a town hall event held in a Lebanon, New Hampshire high school a week before the state’s primary.

A voter asked the Massachusetts senator whether she whispers into her dog’s ear at night, asking her for recommendations on a running mate.

“Do you whisper into Bailey’s ear, ‘who is going to be my Mike Pence?'” the voter asked at the event Sunday. “‘Who is going to look at me with adoring eyes?'”

“I already have a dog,” Warren replied, prompting cheers from the audience.

Warren followed it up with, “You got to watch these feisty women!”

In the Iowa caucuses last week, Warren landed behind former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, in first place, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, in second.

Bailey, her golden retriever, is a frequent presence on the campaign trail.

In fact, the prospective First Canine was sent to Iowa in Warren’s place when she was stuck in Washington as a juror in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial earlier this year.

After her quip on Sunday, Warren responded to the voter more seriously.

“What kind of vice president do I want? I want someone who is going to be in the fight with me,” she said. “I want a partner.”