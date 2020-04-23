I’ve been working at home full-time and can’t imagine doing it without this desk and chair — they’re durable, comfortable, and well-priced for the quality

source Elle Design

Being able to work from home is a privilege, but having comfortable home office furniture – even if it’s just a simple desk and chair – is a must.

I’ve been using the Dani Writing Desk ($199) and Taissy Task Chair ($220) from Elle Décor for a few months and it’s been the home office upgrade I’ve been looking for.

Both items solve my problem of reasonably-priced home office pieces that fit my personal style and still allow me to be productive when working.

A few months ago, I was working from home when I was hit with a sudden wave of discomfort in my back.

No, this wasn’t from an injury. This was a muscle spasm from sitting on the same wooden stool for more than three hours writing my latest article. That’s when it hit me that I’ve been using the same basic desk and chair since I graduated from college a decade ago.

Back in 2010, I walked into Bed Bath & Beyond during one of its back-to-school sales – 20% coupon in-hand, of course – and bought a desk and chair set from its dorm section. Yes, I may have been a college graduate, but I was also making that low fresh-out-of-school salary. That was a decade ago, and since then, I’ve had stretches where I work from home and I finally decided to invest in some new, stylish, and most importantly, comfortable home office furniture.

My home office research for affordable home office furniture that actually looked good led me to Elle Décor

Much like electronics and appliances, new furniture is the type of purchase that requires a little research before heading to the stores.

My research led me to IKEA, which was great for my budget but subpar and disappointing in quality; fancy furniture showrooms, which brought tears to my eyes once I realized how much quality would cost; and finally, my friend who filled me in about Elle Décor.

In this case, I’m not talking about the magazine but its home decor line.

From furniture to dinnerware sets, Elle Décor’s pieces modernize Parisian chic and reimagines classic home office items in fun colors and finishes like wood, marble, turquoise, cobalt, and even blush pink. I’ve always been obsessed with Paris and bright color, so I was excited to have found a line that mirrored my personal style.

The brand is sold online at places like Wayfair and Office Depot, so items are easy to find, and depending on where you shop, you can probably score great deals and free shipping too.

I bought a writing desk and task chair that fit my apartment’s aesthetic but were also highly functional and sturdy

I bought the Dani Writing Desk ($199), which has a more rustic mid-century look to it than the Giselle Writing Desk with its clean white top, which I also liked. The large surface tabletop ensured enough space for my computer and any notes and magazines I needed to reference while writing, which would make working from home a breeze. I can also get a bit messy when I’m working and the spacious drawers made it easy to quickly hide any clutter.

Best of all, it didn’t break the bank and only cost $199 even though it has solid wood legs and metal accents. Considering how much I work and write from home, this was a great deal.

No new home office makeover would be complete without a new chair, so I bought the Elle Décor Taissy Task Chair ($220) because it coordinated perfectly with my new desk. My setup is almost like the one pictured above, though not as well-lit, unfortunately.

The chair is really comfortable, which is important since I’m sometimes spending upwards of eight hours working at my desk and need the right amount of back and arm support. The arms aren’t adjustable but the height of the chair is, which comes in handy. The wheels are also pretty smooth on my floors.

What I love most is that the chair doesn’t sacrifice comfort for style. I’ve personally never been a fan of industrial-looking office furniture in my home, so I wasn’t looking for the usual black chair with mesh backing. The Taissy chair offers enough support for my arms and back, and it helps keep me focused and productive without breaking my back – or bank.

Some assembly is required; it took me two hours to set up the chair and desk but that’s because I did it by myself

Living in New York City, half the struggle of furniture buying is taking everything home. I don’t have the luxury of SUVs or pickup trucks, so I often rely on delivery, and thankfully, it was shipped and delivered right to my door. However, that meant I had to carry it up a few stairs.

It was a bit heavy bringing the boxes up by myself, so I suggest enlisting a friend to help. For me, it was worth the trouble because it meant to the desk and chair were really sturdy.

With both items, there was some assembly required. However, it wasn’t the odyssey that I’ve experienced in the past with IKEA furniture. It took me a little under two hours to put my desk and chair together, and most of the delay was because I had to do it by myself. If you had someone to help you hold pieces together, you’d probably get this together in 45 minutes or less.

The bottom line

I’ve been using both items on and off for a few months, but I’ve spent 8+ hours every day since mid-March, and I’m still impressed with the quality of both Elle Décor pieces. I finally have a grown-up home office that matches my personal style and it didn’t cost more than $500.

The desk is large enough for work, but it doesn’t overwhelm my small apartment and the chair is comfortable for long stretches of time. Since I’ve been working at home full-time since the middle of March, I can’t imagine doing it without this duo.