Watch an incredibly bored Ellen Degeneres call Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Justin Timberlake, and Adam Levine while self-isolating

caption Ellen DeGeneres rang Adam Levine, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. source @theellenshow Instagram

Ellen DeGeneres spent her Wednesday afternoon ringing celebrity friends, wishing Adam Levine a happy birthday and checking in on Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

Levine told DeGeneres: “I’m just sitting here enjoying my wonderful family. Not much other than that.”

Timberlake and Biel also said they were doing “nothing,” while Legend and Teigen told DeGeneres that they were “super bored.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Ellen DeGeneres is bored stiff at home self-isolating.

She previously attempted to do a 4000-piece puzzle, which didn’t go to plan, and now she has turned her attention to phoning some celebrity friends to keep her entertained.

In the first of three videos all posted on Wednesday, DeGeneres rang Adam Levine to wish him a happy birthday, which he is celebrating while self-isolating due to the coronavirus crisis.

In the brief phone call, Levine told DeGeneres: “I’m just sitting here enjoying my wonderful family. Not much other than that.”

In the second video, DeGeneres rang Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, another brief phone call.

“Justin. What you doing?” DeGeneres asked Timberlake, who said he and Biel were both doing “nothing.”

“Me too. Alright, well, I’ll talk to you later.”

In the third video, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen picked up Degeneres’ call.

“It’s Ellen. What’s going on?”

Again, the answer was “not much,” Teigen joined the call and told DeGeneres they were “just with the kids.” Their son Miles then popped up to say hello. DeGeneres said how bored she was.

“Yeah, we’re bored, too,” Legend said. Teigen confirmed: “We’re super bored.”

Read more:

Gal Gadot shared a montage of 21 celebrities who are quarantining singing ‘Imagine’ by John Lennon

All the movie and TV sets that have been shut down because of coronavirus concerns

Artists are playing live concerts from their homes amid the coronavirus outbreak – here’s how to watch them