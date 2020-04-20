Why 2020 has been the year of backlash against Ellen DeGeneres

caption Ellen DeGeneres has been the subject of backlash in recent months. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is known for her goofy, friendly, and charming persona on air, but recent accusations by crew members and a guest on her show have lead to a string of bad press.

In late March, Dutch beauty YouTuber Nikkie de Jager, who goes by NikkieTutorials, revealed on a talk show in her home country that DeGeneres was “cold and distant” during de Jager’s appearance on “The Ellen Show.”

From there, a Twitter thread asking for stories about DeGeneres being “one of the meanest people alive” quickly went viral, garnering over 2,000 replies.

And DeGeneres has also been called out by her former crew members for not communicating with them about payment during the coronavirus shutdown.

NikkieTutorials was one of the first people to speak out about her uncomfortable experience with DeGeneres in February

The Dutch beauty vlogger first visited “The Ellen Show” in January to discuss her experience as a transgender woman after coming out earlier that month.

But as de Jager subsequently revealed on a Dutch talk show (“De Wereld Draait Door” with Matthijs van Nieuwkerk) in February, it wasn’t a completely positive experience for her.

“Let me say that there’s a big difference between this show and Ellen DeGeneres, and I’m saying that in favor of this show,” de Jager told van Nieuwkerk, according to a translation by YouTuber Sebastian Williams, a native Dutch speaker. “It’s nice that you say ‘hi’ before the show. She didn’t.”

When van Nieuwkerk asked de Jager if DeGeneres was “cold and distant,” the beauty YouTuber agreed.

And on Thursday, another interview with de Jager came to light in which she expanded on her experience with DeGeneres and DeGeneres’ show. De Jager reportedly told &C Magazine that the friendly, welcoming atmosphere you see when watching “Ellen” isn’t the reality in the studio.

“Maybe I’m being naive, but I expected them to welcome me with confetti: ‘Welcome to The Ellen DeGeneres Show!'” she said in the interview seen by Pop Crave. “But instead I got greeted by an angry intern, who was a bit overworked. I expected a Disney show, but I got a ‘Teletubbies’ after dark.”

According to de Jager, she didn’t receive the same VIP treatment as other celebrity guests on the show, despite having millions of views on her YouTube videos.

“Every guest at Ellen had a private toilet, but I didn’t,” she said. “I couldn’t even use the closest toilet to me because it was reserved for the Jonas Brothers.”

In April, a Twitter thread asking for stories about DeGeneres being ‘one of the meanest people alive’ received over 2,000 responses

Comedian Kevin T. Porter crowdsourced “insane stories you’ve heard about Ellen being mean” in exchange for $2 donations to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank – and received thousands of responses.

While the accuracy of the stories is impossible to verify from tweets alone, news outlets (including Insider) picked up on the thread. The stories ranged from one fan claiming DeGeneres using her fan art as a prop to the host supposedly getting mad at a server with chipped nail polish who waited on DeGeneres and her wife, Portia, at brunch.

There were also stories about DeGeneres’ behavior while filming, including accusations that she wouldn’t let crew members eat meat, that she fired an autistic custodian for greeting her, and that she makes anyone entering her office chew gum from a bowl outside her door since she has a “sensitive nose.”

The host also faced backlash after joking that self-isolating in her mansion was ‘like being in jail’

On her April 6 show, DeGeneres compared self-isolating in her California mansion to being in prison – and Twitter users were quick to call out the talk show host for what they felt was an insensitive remark.

“One thing I’ve learned from being in quarantine is that people – this is like being in jail, is what this is,” DeGeneres said during the controversial segment, adding, “It’s mostly because I’ve been wearing the same clothes for 10 days, and everyone in here is gay.”

DeGeneres seemed amused by her comparison, smiling and remarking, “The jokes that I have.”

After DeGeneres shared the clip on Twitter, users were quick to call out the host for her remarks about prisons, especially during a time when prison inmates are at an increased risk of contracting COVID-19. Some pointed out that inmates in prisons were far more likely to die from the coronavirus than other citizens – especially wealthy ones like DeGeneres.

On Friday, news broke that DeGeneres’ crew was ‘furious’ about a lack of communication over their pay during the coronavirus shutdown

Variety reported that according to two anonymous sources, the long-running talk show’s core stage crew – which is comprised of more than 30 employees – have not received any communication about the status of their working hours or pay, nor have the producers asked the employees about their mental and physical health.

Furthermore, the report said crew members were left in the dark about how much they would be paid, or if they would be paid at all, for more than two weeks.

“Ellen” has continued to run in lockdown, with the host recording from her home in California, but Variety reported that only four of the core crew are currently working on the lockdown edition of the show, with a non-union tech company being brought on to help as well.

And despite a statement from Warner Bros. Television saying that the crew has been paid at a consistent rate, (albeit at reduced hours), crew members are still reportedly upset about the lack of personal care from the show – and feel that the way they have been treated is not in keeping with DeGeneres’ famous “be kind” advice.

When compared to other shows, stage hands on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” were paid by host Jimmy Kimmel himself during initial COVID-19 shutdowns, and are now being paid their full rates by ABC after returning to the air remotely. “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” and “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” have also been transparent in their communication with staff and crew, and are paying full rates.

DeGeneres hasn’t responded to any of the accusations herself

A representative for the talk show host didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment in regards to this story.