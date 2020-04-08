Ellen DeGeneres is facing backlash after comparing self-isolating in her mansion to being in prison

caption Ellen DeGeneres made a joke about prison during her show on Monday. source Ellen DeGeneres/EllenTube

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is facing backlash online after she made a joke about prison and self-isolation during her show on Monday.

“This is like being in jail, is what this is,” DeGeneres said of self-isolating in her California mansion with her wife, Portia de Rossi.

“It’s mostly because I’ve been wearing the same clothes for 10 days, and everyone in here is gay,” she added with a smile. “The jokes that I have.”

After DeGeneres shared the clip of her making the prison joke online, Twitter users were quick to call out the host for her insensitive quip about incarcerated people – especially during the current pandemic, when prison inmates are at a greater risk of contracting COVID-19 than other citizens.

During her show on Monday, DeGeneres revealed that she was now filming from the comfort of her home that she shares with wife Portia de Rossi. After thanking first responders, emergency workers, doctors, nurses, and other essential pandemic workers, DeGeneres pivoted to talking about her experience self-isolating with de Rossi and their dog (around the two-minute mark).

“One thing I’ve learned from being in quarantine is that people – this is like being in jail, is what this is,” DeGeneres said, adding, “It’s mostly because I’ve been wearing the same clothes for 10 days, and everyone in here is gay.”

DeGeneres seemed amused by her comparison, smiling and remarking, “The jokes that I have.”