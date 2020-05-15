Elon Musk’s Boring Company has finished the tunneling for its Tesla-powered people mover in Las Vegas

source Las Vegas Convention Center

The Boring Company hit a major milestone on its first real project.

Elon Musk’s tunneling venture completed the digging on its people mover at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The billionaire’s views on public transit have come under fire from experts in the past.

The Boring Company completed the second of two tunnels underneath Las Vegas’ convention center that will eventually be part of a Tesla-powered people mover system.

According to a press release, the boring machine broke through a concrete wall on Thursday connecting two ends of the 4,500-foot tunnel. Now, attention turns to constructing above ground stations that will allow attendees to be whisked – free of charge – from one end of the building to the other in Tesla vehicles by 2021. It would be the company’s first completed project for its first paying customer.

“This milestone not only helps usher in the future of transportation in Las Vegas, but it signals the destination’s ability to push through during trying times and continue to meet the evolving needs of our visitors,” Steve Hill, president of the convention center, said in a press release. “Las Vegas continues to break through boundaries, and we look forward to offering this first-of-its-kind transportation solution to our convention attendees.”

On Twitter, Elon Musk said the project represents a milestone in his quest for “individualized mass transit” a concept that has stricken some industry insiders as a misnomer.

Boring Co will also connect Vegas hotels & airport. Autonomous Teslas in tunnels will provide individualized mass transit. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 15, 2020

Transportation experts have criticized Musk’s plan for small-scale people movers in smaller-than-usual tunnel diameters as near-sighted and less effective than traditional public transit. In Los Angeles, for example, a proposed system would travel only three miles to Dodger Stadium, and carry far fewer people than a subway or dedicated bus lane.

“His machines that build tunnels look pretty standard. I’ve not seen anything from him that is different from what other people do except for the smaller diameter,” Herbert Einstein, an MIT engineering professor and tunneling expert told Forbes in April 2018.

“What is new, or somewhat new, is that pod, the thing that goes into it and goes over long distances. … This really looks like more a vehicle development, rather than tunnel development.”

Eventually, the Boring Company proposes, the tunnels could stretch beyond the convention center, to connect the Casino-lined Strip and to the airport at speeds of 155 miles per hour. At its first unveiling in December 2018, the company showed off a small-scale tunnel which reached about one-third of those targeted speeds.

“I think public transport is painful. It sucks,” Musk said at a Tesla event in 2017. “Why do you want to get on something with a lot of other people, that doesn’t leave where you want it to leave, doesn’t start where you want it to start, doesn’t end where you want it to end? And it doesn’t go all the time.”