Elon Musk weighs in on the coronavirus, calling panic over the outbreak ‘dumb’

Elon Musk has weighed in on the coronavirus outbreak.

“The coronavirus panic is dumb,” the Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted Friday afternoon.

His comments come as the coronavirus continues to spread worldwide. There have been 240 cases reported in the US and 14 people have died, including one in California. Musk lives in Los Angeles.

The coronavirus, which began in Wuhan, China, two months ago, causes a respiratory disease known as COVID-19. Cases have been recorded in 93 countries, more than 100,000 people have been infected, and more than 3,400 people have died from the virus.

The World Health Organization considers the coronavirus outbreak an international public-health emergency, warning that the window of opportunity to contain the virus is narrowing.