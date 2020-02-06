Elon Musk took a victory lap after his weird EDM song broke the top 10 on SoundCloud

caption SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the automobile awards “Das Goldene Lenkrad” (The golden steering wheel) given by a German newspaper in Berlin, Germany, November 12, 2019. source REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Elon Musk’s song “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe” made SoundCloud’s top 10, joining the likes of Roddy Ricch and the late Juice WRLD.

The song has 2.6 million streams after being released on the platform less than a week ago.

In light of his new SoundCloud fame, the tech giant changed his Twitter bio to “SoundCloud Rock Star,” then to emojis of a music note, a cloud, and a crown.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is celebrating the success of his unusual EDM track after it reached the top 10 on the popular streaming site SoundCloud.

Under the account name Emo G Records, Musk’s “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe” has been streamed 2.6 million times in less than a week, coming in 8th place worldwide as of late Wednesday.

Ahead of Musk’s song are popular artists like Roddy Ricch and the late Juice WRLD.

In celebration of its success, Musk posted a screenshot of the chart, with a celebratory “8th hottest song on Soundcloud!!”

In a follow-up message he said “Putting that on my LinkedIn for sure.”

You can listen to the song here:

When he released the track on January 31, Musk tweeted that he wrote the lyrics and performed the vocals himself. He also gave his followers a look inside the studio with pictures of him while he worked on it.

The musician Grimes, who is dating Musk, posted a video of him rocking out to a track in the studio on her Instagram story.

Although Musk's track is a success worldwide, it ranks lower on US views alone, with less than 50% of its total in the past week coming from Americans. In the US-only charts, "Don't Doubt ur Vibe" was 28th on Wednesday.

The new track follows a rap song that Musk uploaded last year called "RIP Harambe," which has 2.8 million streams.

In light of his new SoundCloud fame, the tech giant changed his Twitter bio to a series of emojis including a music note, a cloud, and a crown. He also briefly changed his Twitter name to "E 'D' M," a play on his initials EM and his newfound music genre.