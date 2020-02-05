Elon Musk says SpaceX is hiring and holding a career day this week — here’s where to send your resume

Elon Musk tweeted a worldwide invitation to people interested in working at SpaceX to attend a career day at the company’s development facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

SpaceX is in search of engineers, supervisors, and technicians for its Starship project.

Starship is a next-generation spaceship designed to launch into orbit around the Earth by the end of 2020.

Interested in working at SpaceX?

Founder and CEO Elon Musk recently tweeted out an invitation to SpaceX’s career day in Boca Chica, Texas, along with details on where applicants and those attending the Thursday jobs fair can email their resumes.

The event takes place 3 pm to 9 pm local time.

SpaceX is looking for people to join its Starship project, a team tasked with building and launching a next-generation spaceship designed to orbit the Earth, the moon, and eventually Mars.

This is mainly for staffing up 4 production shifts for 24/7 operations, but engineers, supervisors & support personnel are certainly needed too. A super hardcore work ethic, talent for building things, common sense & trustworthiness are required, the rest we can train. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2020

The career day is an attempt to fill four production shifts to staff 24-hour operations. Musk said he’s looking to hire engineers, supervisors, technicians, and support personnel.

Please send your resume to BuildStarship@spacex.com if you’re coming to the Starship career day in Boca Chica tomorrow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2020

Musk also tweeted out instructions for prospective applicants and career day attendees to email their resumes to BuildStarship@spacex.com.

caption A prototype of SpaceX’s Starship, called Mk 1, rocket is seen at the company’s South Texas launch facility in Boca Chica on September 28, 2019. Future versions of Starship are designed to be massive enough to take people to the moon, Mars, and beyond. source Loren Elliott/Getty Images

SpaceX aims to start suborbital flight tests in mid-March, according to FCC filings. The projected end date is in September. If accomplished, it will meet Musk’s goal to send Starship into orbit by the end 2020.

You can check out the entire list of open positions at SpaceX over on the company’s website.