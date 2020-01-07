Elon Musk did a dad-dance striptease on stage at Tesla’s new Shanghai Gigafactory

caption Elon Musk dances outside Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory. source Reuters

Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted footage of himself dad-dancing at Tesla’s new Shanghai Gigafactory.

The Tesla CEO posted the 15-second clip on Twitter on Tuesday, with a seemingly enthusiastic audience bewitched by his robotic moves.

Musk has reason to be cheerful at present, with Tesla having just posted a record figure of 112,000 global vehicle deliveries for the fourth quarter of 2019, including 92,550 Model 3 sedans and 19,450 Model S/X SUVs.

If you need something to startle you awake this morning, look no further: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has posted footage of himself stripteasing, dad-style, outside Tesla’s new Shanghai Gigafactory.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the South African-born entrepreneur posted a short clip of himself dancing and taking off some of his clothes in front of a seemingly enthusiastic audience of employees, officials, and journalists.

Getting into his stride, Musk takes off his jacket before waving his limbs around with a grin.

In his tweet, he describes his moves as “NSFW” – not suitable for work.

At Tesla Giga Shanghai NSFW!! pic.twitter.com/1yrPyzJQGZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2020

Footage of Musk dancing has also been posted on Twitter by members of the audience, which – unlike the clip posted by Musk – makes clear just how taken aback the watching crowd was. In a clip posted by Bloomberg’s Selina Wang, the audience positively gasps when Musk starts dancing.

Biggest surprise at the Tesla gigafactory ceremony to mark first Model 3 deliveries? @elonmusk dancing on stage (part of his charm offensive in Shanghai in front of employees and government officials?) pic.twitter.com/fXnMdgkxuN — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) January 7, 2020

Musk has reasons to be cheerful, as Tesla’s stock rose and boosted the firm’s market cap to more than $80 billion.

As well as opening its new Shanghai Gigafactory, Tesla posted a record 112,ooo deliveries across the globe for the fourth quarter of 2019, including 92,550 Model 3 sedans and 19,450 Model S/X SUVs.

Tesla’s total vehicle delivery figure for 2019 was 367,500, which exceeded its own guidance and represented a 50% increase on its 2018 number. In typically brash Musk style, the 48-year-old said he worked during New Year’s Eve in a last-ditch bid to help deliver vehicles.

The firm also rolled out its first Chinese-made vehicles from its Shanghai Gigafactory in December.