Elon Musk is selling 5 more properties worth over $100 million, after tweeting earlier this month that he ‘will own no house’

caption Elon Musk speaks onstage at Elon Musk Answers Your Questions! during SXSW at ACL Live on March 11, 2018 in Austin, Texas. source Diego Donamaria/Getty Images for SXSW

Tesla CEO Elon Musk listed four more properties for sale on Wednesday, with a collective asking price of more than $100 million.

Musk, worth more than $38 billion, has pledged to “own no house.” He earlier listed two Bel Air Mansions for sale.

“People say, ‘Hey, billionaire, you’ve got all this stuff.’ Well, now I don’t have stuff,” Musk recently said in a podcast. “Now what are you going to do?”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk appears to be fulfilling a tweeted promise earlier in May to offload most of his real estate and ultimately “own no house.” He still has a net worth of some $38 billion.

“I am selling almost all physical possessions,” Musk tweeted on May 1. “Will own no house.”

On Wednesday, Musk, who recently reopened his electric-car factory in defiance of a local California ordinance, listed four more Los Angeles-area properties as “for sale by owner,” Bloomberg reported. The real estate has a collective asking price of $62.5 million.

Musk also listed a mansion in England for $35 million.

The listings come days after the South African businessman began accepting offers on two Bel Air mansions. Their combined asking price: $39.5 million.

As Musk recently explained on a podcast, “Possessions kind of weigh you down” – politically, he implied. “They’re kind of an attack vector, you know? People say, ‘Hey, billionaire, you’ve got all this stuff.’ Well, now I don’t have stuff. Now what are you going to do?”

Have a news tip? Email this reporter: cdavis@insider.com