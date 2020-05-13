Elon Musk tweets a food blogger’s 2017 photo from Buca di Beppo, saying ‘life should be lived’ as he advocates for businesses to reopen

source Twitter/Elon Musk and Buca di Beppo

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted a photo of an ice cream sundae in a martini glass late on Tuesday night.

It was soon revealed that the photo was taken by a food blogger at Buca di Beppo in 2017.

Buca di Beppo responded saying that Musk was going to open a location of the Italian chain on Mars.

As Tesla CEO Elon Musk calls for businesses to reopen, he turned to a 2017 photo from Buca di Beppo to argue “life should be lived.”

Musk tweeted a photo of an ice cream sundae in a martini glass late Tuesday night.

“Life should be lived,” Musk wrote in a follow-up tweet.

At first glance, one might assume that Musk himself was eating the ice cream. However, as one Twitter pointed out, the photo is actually from a food blogger, who took the picture in Buca di Beppo in 2017.

I will never ever stop laughing about Elon Musk stealing an image from Buca de Beppo so he could fake eating out during a pandemic while he has a newborn at home pic.twitter.com/jWDoiGYzX5 — Molly Shah (@MollyOShah) May 13, 2020

Musk himself admitted the photo was from Buca di Beppo in a follow-up tweet – though, again, some readers may assume that the CEO himself was at Buca di Beppo.

Buca — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2020

For context, here’s the original Buca di Bepo tweet, which features a photo from TheEpisodicEater’s Instagram:

Let's celebrate a week well done. Reposted from IG: @theepisodiceater pic.twitter.com/iVnAyABQP0 — Buca di Beppo (@bucadibeppo) March 24, 2017

Buca di Beppo responded to Musk’s tweet on Wednesday, tweeting: “We agree! Our Colossal Brownie Sundae is out of this world!” The restaurant chain followed up with a tweet saying Musk and Buca di Beppo would open a restaurant on Mars.

BREAKING NEWS: Buca and @elonmusk announce first restaurant franchise for Mars. — Buca di Beppo (@bucadibeppo) May 13, 2020

Some of Musk’s followers are now following TheEpisodicEater’s Instagram – something the food blogger addressed on Wednesday, writing “thanks Elon Musk and welcome” to a new follower. Representatives for Musk and Tesla did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Musk has aggressively pushed for businesses to be allowed to reopen during the coroanvirus pandemic. Earlier this week, Tesla broke local rules to resume production at its factory in Fremont, California.