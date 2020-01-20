Elon Musk refused to break out his dad dancing after the Crew Dragon’s successful safety test, but promised to bring it back after the spacecraft’s launch

caption Elon Musk dances outside Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory. source Reuters

Elon Musk declined to dance after SpaceX’s Crew Dragon aced a safety test on Sunday, but said he will do a special performance when it launches.

Reporters at a press conference pleaded with Musk, but the SpaceX and Tesla founder said he had to “work on my skills.”

Musk then joked he wasn’t a “dancing puppet,” but added “I tell you what, after Crew launch, 100%.”

A video of Musk “dad-dancing” in Shanghai in early January sent the internet into meltdown.

Elon Musk says he has put his now-infamous dance moves on ice, and that he won’t pull them out again until SpaceX’s Crew Dragon launches.

In a video posted to Twitter on Sunday by Reuters space reporter Joey Roulette, Musk responded to a question from USA Today space reporter Rachel Joy about whether he would dance to celebrate Sunday’s successful safety test of Crew Dragon.

Amid wild cheers for a performance, Musk said he felt like he’s “not that good of a dancer” which was countered by calls of “You are!” from reporters.

“I’m not your dancing puppet,” Musk joked, adding he felt he needed to “work on” his “skills.”

Musk did quick gaggle after the press conference and at one point basically the whole space press corps demanded he do a celebratory dance. His answer: No, but I will when we launch crew. pic.twitter.com/Gj29pSZn5e — Joey Roulette (@joroulette) January 19, 2020

But Musk said he will treat people to a recital when Crew Dragon launches for the first time.

“I tell you what, after Crew launch, 100%,” he said.

Musk’s proclivity for dance was exposed on January 7 after videos emerged of the SpaceX founder cavorting his way around a stage at the launch of Tesla’s new Gigafactory in Shanghai.

Biggest surprise at the Tesla gigafactory ceremony to mark first Model 3 deliveries? @elonmusk dancing on stage (part of his charm offensive in Shanghai in front of employees and government officials?) pic.twitter.com/fXnMdgkxuN — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) January 7, 2020

The performance, set to “More Than You Know” by Axwell and Ingrosso, split the internet, with social media users unsure whether it was endearing, or simply some awful dad dancing.

Sunday’s test was a key moment for the Crew Dragon and the Falcon 9 rocket, which lifted off at 10:30 a.m. ET from Florida, but was intentionally shut down after 80 seconds to test whether the Crew Dragon, designed for NASA, could survive a launch failure.

Musk said he was “super fired up” by the successful test.