Elon Musk responded to a long-running fan joke that he has a World War I-era fighter pilot doppelganger

A fan of Elon Musk’s tweeted at the billionaire alerting him to a fan theory that the billionaire has a historical doppelganger called Raymond Collishaw.

Collishaw was a distinguished Canadian fighter pilot during World War I.

Musk jokingly replied, “full disclosure, I’m actually a 3000-year-old vampire.”

Fans of modern-day billionaire Elon Musk think they’ve found a historical doppelganger for him.

Responding to a Twitter thread stemming from Musk talking about SpaceX’s Starship rocket, a fan pointed Musk to a picture of a World War I Canadian fighter pilot called Raymond Collishaw.

You would have saved time if you had used the right setting first. Have you considered time travel to save time, Chosen One? Also why were you in Canada in 1914, why was your name Raymond Collishaw and why was your occupation ace fighter-pilot? pic.twitter.com/1WXAc2hp5G — The Pope Of Muskanity (@RationalEtienne) February 26, 2020

Born in 1893, Collishaw was one of Canada’s foremost naval fighter pilots during World War I, according to the Canadian Encylopedia. Collishaw was also a commander during World War II and died in Vancouver in 1976.

Musk replied to the tweet: “Full disclosure, I’m actually a 3000-year-old vampire. It’s such a trial assuming all these false identities over the centuries!”

This isn’t the first time Musk has been compared to Collishaw. Both a YouTube video from 2017 and a Medium blog from 2019 comment on the resemblance.

Musk isn’t the first celebrity to be presented with a historical twin, actor Keanu Reeves also answered a fan theory in 2017 after fans noticed a striking resemblance between him and a nineteenth-century French actor. Climate activist Greta Thunberg has also been compared to a young, female Klondike gold miner photographed in 1898.