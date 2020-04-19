People can’t get over Elton John’s grand piano performance of ‘I’m Still Standing,’ where he played in front of a basketball hoop at home

caption Elton John played the piano and sang “I’m Still Standing” for the “Together At Home” live virtual concert on Saturday. source Global Citizen/YouTube

Elton John was one of several stars featured in the “Together At Home” live charity concert on Saturday.

As the music legend was filmed performing “I’m Still Standing” from his home, many viewers were entertained by the ordinary-looking basketballs and hoop behind his grand piano.

“I’d like to believe that Elton John’s piano is always on a basketball court and that he shoots hoops in between songs in his downtime,” on Twitter user wrote.

The “Together At Home” concert, which was curated by Lady Gaga in partnership with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, raised almost $128 million for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Perhaps an unexpected byproduct of Global Citizen’s “Together At Home” virtual charity concert, which was broadcast live on Saturday, was getting to see celebrities perform in their own homes – and some of their backdrops seemed to be oddly ordinary.

For example, Charlie Puth sang a falsetto-filled version of “See You Again” in front of his unmade bed; and music legend Sir Elton John performed “I’m Still Standing” in what looked like a backyard with basketballs and a hoop behind his grand piano.

Fans and viewers of Elton John’s performance shared their reactions to his seemingly random setup.

“I’d like to believe that Elton John’s piano is always on a basketball court and that he shoots hoops in between songs in his downtime,” one user wrote.

People watching the concert could not get over the Grammy-winning icon’s unexpectedly relatable setup.

“Elton John had a basketball hoop and a recycling bin plainly visible in his performance for the entire world, so I’m good to go from my driveway without even cleaning up,” another Twitter user wrote.

Elton John’s performance was just one portion of the 8-hour concert curated by Lady Gaga, which, in partnership with Global Citizen and the WHO, raised $127.9 million as of Sunday for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.