If you’re struggling to pay your rent this month, here are 3 email templates to use when you ask your landlord for relief, from a real-estate entrepreneur

As a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic, renters across the country are struggling pay April rent.

Jarred Kessler, the CEO of proptech platform EasyKnock, shared three email templates with Business Insider useful in a variety of situations to help struggling renters approach their landlords during these uncertain times.

“The worst thing someone can do right now is hide and not be proactive,” he said.

A record 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment for the week ended March 28, breaking the record set only the week prior. More than 10 million filed over the two weeks combined, heading right into April 1, when rent payments were due. And The New York Times reported that as many as 40% of renters in New York City would skip that payment.

That staggering percentage follows the passing of the $2 trillion federal coronavirus stimulus that failed to provide relief for tenants.

Jarred Kessler, the CEO of EasyKnock – a property tech (or proptech) platform that works with middle-class Americans seeking alternative financing options due to COVID-19 – told Business Insider that the best thing renters struggling to pay rent can do is communicate with their landlords.

When reaching out to landlords, Kessler explained, it’s important to reassure them that you are taking all the steps necessary to be able to resume rent payments in the future. He also said that you should be prepared to show proof of economic hardship. He believes landlords will and should be accommodating. The last thing they want, he explained, is a vacancy during this volatile period.

Kessler has created three email templates for a variety of situations to help struggling renters effectively approach their landlords.

1. If you have suffered a loss of job or reduction in income:

Dear [Landlord’s Name], In March I was laid off/furloughed from my job. My income has been reduced from $[previous income] to $[current income]. As a result I am unable to pay April rent and I am reaching out to set up a repayment plan to make up for any missed rent payments related to the Covid-19 disruptions. I expect to be able to resume payments as soon as I start receiving unemployment benefits or I am able to resume working, whichever happens first. As you may be aware, the unemployment application process is taking longer because of all the filings happening at once. Thank you for your consideration. [Signature]

2. If your spouse or significant other has suffered a loss of job or reduction in income:

Dear [Landlord’s Name], In March my spouse/significant other was laid off/furloughed from their job. Their income made up a significant portion of our families income, which has now been reduced from $[previous income] to $[current income]. As a result we are unable to pay April rent and we are reaching out to set up a repayment plan to make up any missed rent payments related to the Covid-19 disruptions. We expect to be able to resume payments as soon as we start receiving unemployment benefits or my spouse is able to work again, whichever happens first. As you may be aware, the unemployment application process is taking longer because of all the filings happening at once. Thank you for your consideration.

[Signature]

3. If you are a small business owner/self-employed and your revenue has been impacted:

Dear [Landlord’s Name],

We are writing to notify you that I/[company name] will not be able to make the April rent payment. Unfortunately, [company name] is experiencing liquidity concerns due to lost revenue from the Covid-19 related disruptions. We expect the situation to stabilize as soon as we receive disaster relief and/or stimulus funds or the stay at home orders in our state are lifted. We would like to discuss a repayment plan to make up for any missed rent payments related to the Covid-19 disruptions. Thank you in advance for your understanding.

[Signature]