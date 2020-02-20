PRESENTING: Read the emails a freelance web designer who makes over $200,000 a year sends to other businesses to get referrals

caption Sam Schnitzler. source Sam Schnitzler

Getting and keeping a steady stream of clients can be difficult as a freelancer. That’s why successful freelance web designer Sam Schnitzler crafted an email to lure in customers and get referrals.

Schnitzler noticed that most of his clients came through referrals from other businesses, so to keep income coming, he developed an email to strategically partner with other companies interested in offering his services. It’s one of many things that helps him make $200,000 a year.

One tip for writing a cold email that gets responses? Leave the email receiver with an air of mystery to keep them coming back for more.

Subscribe here to read our feature: A freelance web designer who makes over $200,000 a year says the majority of his income comes from referrals. Here are the emails he sends to get businesses to refer him to their customers.