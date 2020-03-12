How to embrace phone sex if you’re avoiding contact during the coronavirus outbreak

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Yes, it’s safe for you and your partner to be sexually intimate during the coronavirus outbreak, but only if neither you nor your partner show any symptoms.

There’s currently no evidence that the coronavirus could be sexually transmitted. Rather, it’s spread through tiny droplets when an infected person sneezes or coughs and those droplets land on a surface or other person.

If you want to be extra cautious, you could masturbate or have phone sex instead.

During the coronavirus outbreak, people are doing everything they can to limit human contact. But should that extend to your sex life?

According to infectious disease expert Dr. Saskia Popescu, it’s safe for you and your partner to be sexually intimate during the coronavirus outbreak, but only if neither you nor your partner show any symptoms.

Symptoms include fever, difficulty breathing, and muscle pain, Business Insider previously reported.

“I think the biggest thing is if you’re sick, avoid other people, and that’s just a general rule of thumb,” Popescu told Insider.

She added that there’s currently no evidence that the coronavirus could be sexually transmitted. Rather, it’s spread through tiny droplets when an infected person sneezes or coughs and those droplets land on a surface or other person.

That means healthy people who are washing their hands regularly and properly can have penetrative, oral, or anal sex safely during the coronavirus outbreak, whether they’re dating or in a committed relationship.

On the other hand, if you or your partner feel sick, you should keep your distance from each other and self-quarantine, according to the CDC.

If you want to play it extra safe, you could masturbate or have phone sex instead

Of course, if you feel safer and less anxious swearing off sex for the time being, you could use self-pleasure or phone sex as a healthy sexual outlet.

Be sure to keep any sex toys you use during masturbation or sex clean by washing them with warm soapy water, just like you would with hand-washing.

If you want to delve into phone sex with your partner but are new to the art, phone sex operators told Refinery29 you could try creating a sexy persona to get in the mood.

And if you’re really nervous, start by talking about non-sexual things like how your day was or what your families have been up to. Then, start to explore you and your partner’s kink by talking about them.

“Phone sex is a good time to actually talk to your partners about what they want sexually or what they fantasize about,” phone sex operator Stephanie Cathcart told Refinery29. “This is why phone sex operators even exist: There are certain things that when you’re face-to-face with a person are a lot harder to talk about, but you want to fantasize about it. Especially when people have more taboo fetishes, it’s a little harder. But sometimes it’s the fact that it’s something they would never do that turns them on. The phone is a good way to try it out or at least get that outlet.”

Perhaps it’s time to consider your social distancing measures in the age of coronavirus as a way to brush up on your phone sex skills.