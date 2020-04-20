11 embroidery kits for beginners that will help jumpstart your new hobby

source Etsy

If you’re cooped up at home, embroidery can be a fun skill to learn.

Even if you’ve never embroidered in your life, an embroidery kit gives you all the materials you need to get started crafting a beautiful piece of home decor. If you stitch quickly, the kits also make for a creative and unique Mother’s Day gift.

Each embroidery kit in this list includes needles, thread, fabric with the design outline, an embroidery hoop, and detailed instructions.

At the time of publishing, all of the kits are available, but because of high demand, they may be slower to ship than usual.

Whether it’s bread-making or sewing or piecing together jigsaw puzzles to pass the time, it seems that everyone has a “quarantine hobby” these days. I’ve decided mine is going to be embroidery.

I love crafts, but I hardly ever make time for them anymore. Now that I’m homebound because of the coronavirus pandemic, I’ve been itching to work with my hands and tap into my creativity. This itch landed me on Etsy, where I searched for “embroidery kits” and got more than 340,000 results for flowers, cacti, cats, motivational mantras, and everything in between.

Since I didn’t have any of the required supplies on hand, I narrowed down my search to complete embroidery kits with everything you need to get started – these kits typically run for $20 to $30 on Etsy. If you already have needles, thread, and an embroidery hoop or something else you want to embroider like a canvas tote, you can download PDF embroidery patterns for much less.

Here are 11 full embroidery kits you can order online from Etsy, JOANN, and Wool and the Gang. I ordered the first two on the list and can’t wait to get started once they arrive!

Watermelon slices that bring summertime vibes to any room

An out-of-this-world scene to occupy you for hours

Cacti with a punny message

An epic collection of potted plants you never have to water

More plants!

The perfect embroidery kit for a proud cat lady

A realistic depiction of what a night in with Chinese takeout looks like

A fresh take on the traditional flower embroidery kit

A motivational mantra surrounded by flower, heart, and cloud motifs

A kit you can customize with a name of your choosing

An adorable hedgehog to hang in a nursery room or child’s bedroom