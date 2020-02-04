Hotel EMC2 in Chicago, a Marriott Bonvoy property, is one of the city’s most affordable, design-forward hotels where room requests are delivered by robots

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Hotel EMC2 in Chicago subtly pays homage to Albert Einstein with a refreshingly different design approach that intersects art and science.

The overall experience is unlike any other I’ve experienced with modern decor, dramatic artwork, and on-call service from room service robots, Leo and Cleo, who deliver requests such as extra towels.

With such a unique, one-of-a-kind theme it might be surprising to learn that the 195-room hotel is a Marriott Bonvoy property, offering added potential to earn and redeem loyalty points. I spent the night in a King Room, which starts at $134. The entry-level Queen starts at an affordable $125, while an upgraded King with City Viewis still quite reasonable at $179.

Read all Insider Picks hotel reviews here.

Einstein once said, “Imagination is more important than knowledge.”

And expanding your imagination is what the appropriately named Hotel EMC2 is all about. The unconventional boutique hotel mixes art and science in a whimsical way to create a property like none other I’ve ever stayed in.

The design is funky modern meets steampunk with cool tech touches like hotel robots (yes, robots). Cute Leo and Cleo journey from floor to floor, beeping and flashing all the way, to deliver room service and other requested items to amused guests like myself. I had to try it even if I didn’t actually need another towel.

The hotel is part of Marriott Bonvoy’s elevated Autograph Collection, known for design-forward accessible luxury. Occupying 195 fashionable rooms, Hotel EMC2 boasts modern decor, hardwood floors, and dramatic artwork in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood, near downtown Chicago. It’s walking distance to the Magnificent Mile, the Theater District, and a slew of shops and restaurants.

I stayed overnight in a Standard King Room, which was comped for this review, but normally starts at $134 in low season and goes over $300 in high season. It’s a tier above the entry-level Queen Room, which starts at the very affordable $125 per night, and just below upgraded rooms with views, which range in starting price from $179 to $229. There are no suites, but at a hotel with robots, there’s more than enough to feel special.

Need more Chicago hotel suggestions? Read our list of the best hotels in Chicago.

source Business Insider

caption The hotel exterior is contemporary and hints at the interesting design elements found inside. source Lisa Lubin

I could tell I was in for something different as soon as I walked up to Hotel EMC2 with its shiny, mirrored glass exterior, 3D cubes, and funky signage.

caption Take a moment to peruse the intricate shelves and displays in the lobby, which feel interactive and immersive. source Lisa Lubin/Business Insider

Inside it resembled a study or library, with shelves filled with hundreds of art books and what appeared to be lab drawers. A Da Vinci quote on the wall set the tone for more of what was to come.

caption Testing out a zoetrope. source Lisa Lubin/Business insider

Dark, sultry tones gave the entryway a lounge-like, sophisticated vibe, and the science theme came into play immediately as I spotted a zoetrope (an old-school device that crates mini ‘films’ from spinning still images) next to the front desk.

With such intricate theming, Hotel EMC2 presents more like a one-off boutique hotel rather than a big-name Marriott.

caption The lobby at Hotel EMC2. source Lisa Lubin/Business Insider

Check-in was quick and standard. Despite a tech-forward approach, the hotel was experiencing a slight glitch with a new computer system, which caused staff to be a little preoccupied. They didn’t ask, so be sure to give your Marriott Bonvoy number in order to earn points.

I collected my keycards and headed to my room. It came as no surprise that the elevators operated with a high-tech keypad outside to select your floor. Screens above the doors indicated the elevators status and ominous storm clouds meant it was on its way.

source Business Insider

caption My King room was simple but well-appointed with unexpected art accents. source Lisa Lubin

The dark tones continued inside my King room with an espresso, herringboned patterned wood floor, and an abstract starburst area rug around the bed.

A striking print of a large face in clouds sat above a brown, padded leather headboard with a border of brass tubing. The decor was quite modern while the art deco-inspired brass accents, globe lights, and metal closet doors gave it somewhat of a retro feel, inspired by science.

I appreciated the ubiquity of USB plugs and push-button light switches at the desk and on both sides of the bed.

The room was in the back of the building and didn’t face the street so it was quiet, which is how I like it, and I slept well. Although this meant the view was unimpressive.

As the hotel is downtown, I did hear some noise in the morning from passing garbage trucks and other commercial vehicles outside.

caption The central, glass-enclosed shower is not exactly modest. source Lisa Lubin

The most unique element in the room was the shower, which was called a “wet lab” to keep in line with the overarching science theme. The all-glass box sat in the center of the room and was totally visible unless shielded by a thick blue curtain that could be drawn for privacy.

Since I was traveling with my partner, I didn’t feel shy, but guests sharing a room with friends or kids may be uncomfortable by the design.

The adjacent white marble bathroom had a unique test tube lamp fixture made of brass, which looked like a bubbling science experiment. Korres natural products, made in Greece, stocked the counter.

I was a bit surprised by the shrink-wrapped plastic cups, which weren’t eco-friendly and also didn’t really match the progressive approach. The sink area also had no door, and could only be partitioned off by the shower’s exterior drape. There was a locking pocket door to the toilet room, although mine needed some WD-40 as it was hard to close.

caption Meet Cleo and Leo, Hotel EMC2’s house robots. source Lisa Lubin/Business Insider

Each room comes equipped with an Amazon Echo allowing guests to ask “Alexa” where to eat and what to do in Chicago, or make room requests.

Of course, I had to test out the robot delivery services, so I asked Alexa for an extra towel. Minutes later I received a notification on my TV (along with a doorbell sound effect) saying my item had arrived.

I opened the door and little Cleo the robot was waiting. A touch screen on the top of “her” told me to retrieve my item from a door that opened. Once I pressed a button that said I didn’t need anything else, she lit up, spun around, and headed back for the elevator on her own. Well, assisted by WiFi and a pre-programmed route.

It was entertaining and actually efficient. I would imagine Leo and Cleo are pretty busy filling unnecessary requests just to satisfy other guests’ curiosities like mine.

But don’t worry, if you can’t get Alexa to cooperate, you can always call the front desk and speak with an actual human.

caption Plug your phone into this quasi-phonograph to listen to music. source Lisa Lubin/Business Insider

Riffing on the science theme, there were some ‘original’ low-tech gadgets like an old quasi-phonograph – essentially a metal speaker that amplified tunes from my phone when I rested it in the cradle. There was also a bedside alarm clock radio I could plug my mobile into, as well as a Keurig coffee maker, mini fridge, and two complimentary bottles of water.

My specific room felt a bit small and awkward due to a different configuration than other rooms I checked out. Since the desk and TV shared the same wall as the window, that left another wall totally bare. Because of this and the view to the backs of other buildings, it may be worth requesting a city view facing south.

source Business Insider

caption The Albert is the hotel’s aptly-named on-site restaurant. source Lisa Lubin

While there’s no on-site spa, the fourth-floor fitness center surprised me with how large and well equipped it was. There were several treadmills and elliptical trainers plus other machines, free weights, and even a heavy bag.

The hotel restaurant, The Albert (yep, as in Einstein), is in a high-ceilinged eye-catching loft-like room with unique murals created by local artist Jonathan Plotkin, who refers to himself as a “spontoonist,” and more shelves with books overhead.

There’s a welcoming bar for the solo business traveler, a big chefs table by the open kitchen in the back, and a nice offering of modern, American fare.

source Business Insider

Michigan Avenue is just one and a half blocks away will all the shopping you can dream of, plus the world’s largest Starbucks, a four-story coffee mecca.

For an early morning bike ride or run, Chicago’s Lakefront is just a couple of blocks east, as are tourist sites such as Ohio Street Beach and Navy Pier.

source Business Insider

Hotel EMC2 is a favorite on Trip Advisor, and is ranked #19 out of 206 hotels in Chicago, and has earned an “awesome” 9.3 out of 10 rating on Booking.com.

Like me, previous guests rave about the unique feel and character of the hotel, as well as the central location, and of course the robots.

Some said rooms with a view weren’t really worth the added price and advise that breakfast is expensive, and should be skipped. A few thought the overall theme was a bit gimmicky, though I strongly disagree and think it’s what really sets this property apart.

source Business Insider

Who stays here: Mostly couples, Bonvoy loyalists, and business travelers looking for something quirky and different from the average Marriott hotel.

We like: The unique decor is a real delight for art lovers. I saw new surprises every time I walked through the halls and lobby, such as digital galleries on each floor that display live, animated art. Some folks missed their elevator mesmerized by the constantly changing displays.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): Our new robot friend, Cleo. These digital concierges were a cool touch and it was fun to see them navigate (dance with?) each other when they are both summoned to the elevators at once. Meep. Meep.

We think you should know: If you share a room with family or friends, the bathroom and shower, in particular, are only covered by a thick drape (which is opened from the room side). This may be uncomfortable for some as it affords very little privacy or modesty.

We’d do this differently next time: Ask for a room on a higher floor that faces south for a more of a city view, less noise, and glimpses of the Tribune Tower a few blocks away.

source Business Insider

Hotel EMC2 is for those looking for something different, with more character and personality than a typical corporate, or even boutique hotel, while still enjoying the ability to earn and redeem Marriott Bonvoy loyalty points.

The hotel delivers a hefty dose of art inspired by science for an interactive experience complemented by modern touches and comfortable rooms. The Albert is a bright, open spot for breakfast meetings or dinner with creative cocktails, and you can’t beat the location or unusually affordable price point for such accessible luxury. Plus, where else in Chicago can you make friends with two robots?