Emilia Clarke’s ‘new main squeeze’ is an adorable dachshund puppy named Ted

View this post on Instagram

He just can’t stop. He physically.cannot.stop being the MOST BEAUTIFUL PUPPY IN THE ENTIRE WORLD. ???? Erryone meet Ted. Super Ted. My new main squeeze. Light of my goddamn life. Ready to fill this instagram feed to bursting whilst still being able to leave room in a teacup. #goodbyesleepgoodbyecarpetsgoodbyeslippershellopoop #coshesworthit #???? #❤️#???? #????