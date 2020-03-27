Watch Emilia Clarke and her puppy Ted read a children’s book on Instagram to try and raise money for kids in need

caption Emilia Clarke and her puppy Ted in a new “Save With Stories” video on Instagram. source Save With Stories/Instagram

“Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke is the latest celebrity to join the “Save With Stories” movement.

She recorded a video of herself and her puppy, Ted, reading a children’s book called “Bear’s Loose Tooth.”

The four-minute video was made to help entertain kids stuck at home after school closures and raise money for food banks at the same time.

“Game of Thrones” actress Emilia Clarke made a rare video appearance with her new puppy (a small Daschund named Ted) as part of ongoing efforts to raise charity funds during the coronavirus pandemic. Appearing on the “Save With Stories” Instagram page, the video shows Clarke reading a full children’s book called “Bear’s Loose Tooth.”

“Hi everybody, my name’s Emilia,” Clarke begins in the video. But she’s quickly overwhelmed with giggles as Ted licks her face. You can hear the person filming the video also gasping for breath between bursts of laughter.

“This is my Teddy,” Clarke says. “He is called Ted and he’s a little puppy. And we’d love to read you a story. So – are you sitting comfortably? Are you lying? Are you cuddled next to someone really big and squidgy or someone really little and furry, like this boy here?”

Clarke proceeds to turn to a nearby laptop, which is facing the camera and showing a PDF version of the Simon & Schuster children’s book “Bear’s Loose Tooth,” written by Karma Wilson and Jane Chapman.

The whole story takes just about four minutes to read, and then Clarke signs off.

“I hope you’re all doing very well,” Clarke says. “And I’m sending you lots and lots of love. Bye!”

caption Emilia Clarke starred as Daenerys Targaryen in HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” source Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The “Save With Stories” Instagram page currently has dozens of similar videos on its page. Stars including Chris Evans, Gabrielle Union, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Garner, and more have recorded themselves reading kids’ books out loud.

As the caption on Clarke’s video explains, “Save With Stories” is a new partnership from Save the Children and No Kid Hungry – organizations built to help children in need.

The new program is raising funds to “support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best – and also – with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies.”

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the closure of schools across the US. This new program is designed to help keep kids now stuck at home entertained, and also raise funds at the same time. You can learn more about “Save With Stories” here.