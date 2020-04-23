Eminem donated 400 portions of ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ to frontline workers of two Detroit hospitals

Eminem donated 400 portions of “Mom’s Spaghetti” to two Detroit hospitals, feeding frontline workers at the Henry Ford and Detroit Receiving Hospital.

Union Joints in Clarkston prepared the food, while the donation was made possible by Eminem’s Marshall Mathers Foundation.

The cups of “Mom’s Spaghetti” had a logo branded onto them, plus a message to the workers: “Thank you frontline caregivers.”

Henry Ford Healthcare System posted a photo of the cups of spaghetti to its Instagram page: “Our #HeathcareHeroes ‘lost themselves’ in the delicious Mom’s Spaghetti donated by Detroit’s very own, @eminem.”

The donation was made possible by Eminem’s Marshall Mathers Foundation, and the spaghetti itself was cooked and prepared by Union Joints in Clarkston – the same company that teamed with Eminem to donate “Mom’s Spaghetti” at a pop-up shelter in December 2017.

Deliveries of the food will continue across the next few weeks when Union Joints has the necessary workforce needed to prepare the food and complete the orders.

Henry Ford Health System posted a photo to its Instagram page thanking the rapper, showing off the cups of Shady Records-branded “Mom’s Spaghetti,” which were also branded with a “Mom’s Spaghetti” logo and a grateful message reading: “Thank you frontline caregivers.”

The healthcare organization’s Instagram post was captioned: “Our #HeathcareHeroes ‘lost themselves’ in the delicious Mom’s Spaghetti donated by Detroit’s very own, @eminem. Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members!”

“Mom’s Spaghetti” comes from a line from Eminem’s famous song “Lose Yourself,” which he performed at this year’s Oscars: “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy / There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”

In 2oo3, Eminem won the Oscar for best original song for “Lose Yourself” in the film “8 Mile,” which the rapper also starred in.

