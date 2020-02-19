‘Emma’ is a lavish and faithful adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic comedy

caption Anya Taylor-Joy (right) and Mia Goth in “Emma.” source Focus Features

“Emma” is a faithful adaptation of Jane Austen’s 1815 novel of the same name.

Like the book, the new movie follows the misadventures of a spoiled, wealthy young woman who attempts to play matchmaker for those around her in 1800s England.

“Emma” is one of the most stylish Austen adaptations yet, and boasts standout performances from lead actress Anya Taylor-Joy and the comedic supporting cast.

However, the film’s core romance isn’t entirely convincing, and its relative lack of a plot might deter some moviegoers.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In recent years, many conversations among critics about traditional period films have revolved around finding reasons to justify their continued existence. With seemingly endless adaptations of most classic American and British novels, why film another version when there are so many more diverse, unique stories to be told?

Greta Gerwig recently made her case for a 14th adaptation of “Little Women” by rearranging the classic’s timeline to bring forth its underlying explorations of women, art, and opportunity – and even then, some critics argued that it was redundant to reward such a well-known story at this year’s Oscars.

caption Anya Taylor-Joy plays the titular Emma Woodhouse in “Emma.” source Focus Features

And contemporary takes on iconic author Jane Austen’s 19th-century works often attempt to distinguish themselves by adding something new to her stories – why else would “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” exist?

While the trailer for “Emma,” the latest adaptation of Austen’s novel of the same name, promises “a new vision” of its classic source material, what’s actually refreshing about the film is its unflinching predictability.

Focus Features‘ movie might not break new ground within its genre, but “Emma” is a beautifully stylized satire with strong comedic performances that elevate its familiar romantic plot beats.

What to know: It centers around a wealthy young woman in 1800s England who likes to play matchmaker

caption Anya Taylor-Joy and Johnny Flynn share a tense moment in “Emma.” source Focus Features

Described in the book and film’s openings as “handsome, clever, and rich,” the titular Emma Woodhouse (Anya Taylor-Joy) spends her days swanning around her sleepy 19th-century town in England playing matchmaker for everyone but herself – for fear of losing her status and leaving her hypochondriac single father (Bill Nighy).

To combat her boredom, Emma soon embroils herself in a string of gossipy local affairs – namely, finding love for low-born teenager Harriet Woodhouse (Mia Goth), in whom she takes an interest, and juggling a handful of potential love interests, from the bumbling preacher Mr. Elton (“The Crown” star Josh O’Connor) to her contentious neighbor, Mr. Knightley (Johnny Flynn).

Why you should care: It’s a quintessential Jane Austen adaptation with a rising star at its center

caption Anya Taylor-Joy and Mia Goth costar in “Emma.” source Focus Features

“Emma” was the last novel that “Pride and Prejudice” author Austen completed and published during her lifetime, and it’s filled with plenty of her trademark period intrigue.

The new film is the latest in a series of adaptations of the classic. Actress and “Goop” mogul Gwyneth Paltrow previously played the lead role in a 1996 adaptation, but audiences will likely be more familiar with the novel’s modern adaptation – the popular ’90s rom-com “Clueless,” which reimagined Emma as the vapid teenage valley girl Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone).

This time around, the titular role is being played by rising star Anya Taylor-Joy, who’s gaining traction in Hollywood after her magnetic turns in recent horror films like “The Witch” and “Split,” as well as last year’s underrated dark comedy, “Thoroughbreds.”

What’s hot: The movie’s stunning visuals will undoubtedly be among the year’s best, and it boasts strong comedic performances from its ensemble cast

caption Mia Goth plays Emma’s friend Harriet. source Focus Features

First-time director Autumn de Wilde’s background as a successful photographer and videographer (she directed Florence and the Machine’s “Big God” music video) is on full display here – “Emma” is one of the most visually stunning movies you’ll see this year.

Every frame of Emma’s world looks like a still-life painting, overflowing with enough pastel backgrounds, carefully arranged bouquets, and tulle gowns to put any Pinterest mood board to shame.

In turn, the film’s beauty makes the petty upper-class social conflicts and calculated courtships that Austen satirizes in “Emma” feel even more absurd. For these characters, even light snowfall or a pair of dance partners’ fingers touching for just a moment too long are cataclysmic events.

caption Josh O’Connor (pictured here with Tanya Reynolds) gives one of the film’s standout comedic performances as Mr. Elton. source Focus Features

In what is arguably her biggest role yet, Anya Taylor-Joy is magnetic as Emma, with a haughty yet wide-eyed gaze that commands viewers’ attention in nearly every scene.

The supporting cast boasts an embarrassment of riches all on its own. Bill Nighy grumpily steals scenes as Mr. Woodhouse, with Josh O’Connor dropping in to deliver a smarmy, over-zealous performance as Mr. Elton. Mia Goth is a wispy, endearingly earnest presence as Emma’s friend Harriet, and their growing relationship makes up the heart of the film.

You might not be familiar with many of these actors (as several of them have mainly acted in lesser-known British projects), but “Emma” is charming enough to spark American viewers’ curiosity about them.

What’s not: The core romantic relationship of ‘Emma’ is a bit hollow, and the film’s slow plot might deter some viewers

caption Anya Taylor-Joy and Johnny Flynn in “Emma.” source Focus Features

As “Clueless” viewers already know, the protagonist ultimately falls for her neighbor, Mr. Knightley (Flynn). Relationships that start with bickering and slowly blossom into romance are a staple of many Austen novels, but Emma and Knightley’s progression from sparring acquaintances to lovers feels rushed in an otherwise carefully choreographed movie.

Flynn’s pouty, bedraggled portrayal of Knightley made him more appealing than previous versions of the character. Still, when his and Taylor-Joy’s scenes aren’t being buoyed along by the absurdities of the story, there isn’t enough convincing chemistry between the pair to make their courtship fully satisfying.

While “Emma” is a clever satire of class and romance that will appeal to fans of period pieces, its relatively thin plot won’t appeal to everyone – particularly those who have a preference for action-filled, high-stakes thrillers.

Plus, apart from actress Gemma Whelan (Yara Greyjoy on “Game of Thrones“), who plays Emma’s former governess, general audiences might also be turned off by the movie’s lack of familiar faces.

Overall:

The experience of watching de Wilde’s “Emma” feels like shoving an entire box of macarons into your mouth, in the best possible way.

While it’s hardly the definitive adaptation of Austen’s novel, the movie is a beautifully composed, pleasantly off-kilter comedy that stays faithful to its source material and provides a fresh alternative to many doggedly “serious” period films.

Grade: B+

“Emma” is in theaters on Friday, February 21. Watch a trailer for it below.