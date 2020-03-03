Here are the 5 people who threw their support behind former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of Super Tuesday

Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed victory in the South Carolina primary on February 29, ahead of Super Tuesday, prompting a number of other Democratic candidates to drop out of the race.

Some of the former presidential contenders and along with other Democratic heavyweights threw their support behind the former vice president on the eve of the pivotal vote.

Here’s who endorsed Biden the day before Super Tuesday.

Following a victory in the South Carolina primary, former Vice President Joe Biden continues to ride on a high as his fellow 2020 competitors drop out on the eve of Super Tuesday.

Some former 2020 presidential contenders threw their support behind the former vice president, including former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Additionally, former Sen. Harry Reid – once the most powerful Democrat in the Senate – and former national security advisor Susan Rice also endorsed Biden in a bid to unify the party ahead of the pivotal primary on March 3.

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg

caption Former Democratic 2020 US presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg. source Reuters/Brian C. Frank

Buttigieg, who also ran in the 2020 election but dropped out on Sunday, threw his support behind Biden on the eve of Super Tuesday.

Biden said at a rally that he called Buttigieg after the former mayor dropped out of the race, telling him he needed to still stay engaged even after withdrawing.

On Monday, Biden said Buttigieg, who is a veteran, reminded him of his son Beau Biden. Beau served in the Army National Guard and died of a brain tumor in 2017.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

Klobuchar was one of three women left running for president before she ended her campaign on Monday.

She endorsed Biden on the same day in a bid to unify the party’s moderates ahead of the pivotal vote on Tuesday.

She also spoke at a rally for Biden in Dallas, Texas, saying “I cant think of a better way to end my campaign then to join his.”

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas

caption Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke. source Reuters

O’Rourke, who dropped out of the race last November, expressed support for Biden’s campaign, and he appeared at his rally at Texas Southern University in Dallas, Texas.

O’Rourke and the former vice president went to Whataburger after the rally for a “true Texas experience,” where they spoke with guests and dined at the fast-food restaurant.

Former national security advisor Susan Rice

Rice, who also served in the Obama administration with Biden, tweeted her endorsement of Biden on Monday.

“There is no one kinder, more empathetic and caring than Joe Biden,” she wrote. “He will lead America with the same deep compassion and decency.”

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid

caption Harry Reid. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The former US Senator from Nevada – once the most powerful Democrat in the Senate – endorsed Biden. He said the former vice president’s character stands “in the starkest contrast to Trump’s amorality, corruption and utter incompetence.”

“Biden will be a much-needed stabilizing force following Trump’s disastrous term, offering a positive and progressive alternative to Trump’s dark vision of racism, xenophobia and policies built on cruelty and exclusion,” Reid said in a statement.

“I believe Biden is best able to defeat Donald Trump and enact the policies we all care about.”

