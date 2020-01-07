The 7-bedroom mansion made famous by HBO’s ‘Entourage’ is selling for $5.5 million — here’s a look inside the Tuscan-style estate

caption The listing is held by Jill Krutchik of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. source Courtesy of The Luxury Level c/o Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

TV fans will surely recognize this property listing: The fictional home of Adrian Grenier’s character from HBO’s “Entourage” is currently on sale, asking $5.499 million, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The home is located in Encino, a neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, and is roughly 9,300 square feet. It has seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, with a sun room, a wine cellar, a theater room, and a master wing.

Currently, the property is owned by Emmy-winning producer Jonathan Littman, best known for his work on “The Amazing Race” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” Littman initially bought the home in 2011 for $4.2 million.

The listing is held by Jill Krutchik of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

Here’s a look inside the famous residence.

This Italian-style mansion is best known for being the fictional home of Adrian Grenier’s character on the hit HBO show “Entourage,” which ran for eight seasons from 2004 until 2011.

source Courtesy of The Luxury Level c/o Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Source: Zillow, Los Angeles Times

It is located in Encino, a wealthy and popular neighborhood in Los Angeles, California.

source Courtesy of The Luxury Level c/o Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Source: Zillow, Los Angeles Times

According to the Los Angeles Times, the home is 9,300 square feet and features a 22-foot ceiling.

source Courtesy of The Luxury Level c/o Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Source: Los Angeles Times

It has numerous “bonus” rooms, including a sun room, a wet bar, a wine cellar …

source Courtesy of The Luxury Level c/o Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Source: Zillow, Los Angeles Times

… and a spacious home theater room.

source Courtesy of The Luxury Level c/o Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Source: Zillow, Los Angeles Times

There’s also a simplistic yet chic laundry room.

source Courtesy of The Luxury Level c/o Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Source: Zillow, Los Angeles Times

In addition, there is a library.

source Courtesy of The Luxury Level c/o Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Source: Zillow, Los Angeles Times

The massive home has seven bathrooms and 10 bedrooms …

source Courtesy of The Luxury Level c/o Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Source: Zillow, Los Angeles Times

… many of which echo the home’s Tuscan architectural style.

source Courtesy of The Luxury Level c/o Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Source: Zillow, Los Angeles Times

A home office is located in the “master wing” of the home.

source Courtesy of The Luxury Level c/o Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Source: Zillow, Los Angeles Times

In addition to indoor dining areas, there’s an outdoor eating space.

source Courtesy of The Luxury Level c/o Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Source: Zillow, Los Angeles Times

The home’s exterior also features a massive pool, a spa, and a fire pit for plenty of outdoor entertaining options.

source Courtesy of The Luxury Level c/o Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Source: Zillow, Los Angeles Times

The home’s asking price is $5.499 million.

source Courtesy of The Luxury Level c/o Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Source: Zillow, Los Angeles Times