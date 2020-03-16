The EPA recommends using these home-cleaning products on surfaces to protect against the new coronavirus

source Target/Business Insider

To protect yourself effectively against the novel coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends washing your hands often for at least 20 seconds each time, avoiding close contact with people who are sick or if you yourself are sick, practicing social distancing, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces daily.

Below, you’ll find a list of the EPA-registered cleaning products that are recommended by the CDC for cleaning surfaces and “expected to be effective against COVID-19 based on data for harder-to-kill viruses.”

Many of the products are sold out online, but manufacturers are working to restock, and we’ll be updating this article with purchase options as we find the products available online. In case we aren’t able to update immediately, we’re leaving all the options listed for reference.

To use the following products, follow the manufacturer’s instructions for all cleaning and disinfection products closely. Some come ready to use immediately, and others will need to be diluted. For most if not all, you’ll want to make sure your cleaning space is well-ventilated.

You can find more information on how to properly clean and sanitize your home per the CDC during concerns over COVID-19 here. According to the CDC, for disinfection of surfaces, “diluted household bleach solutions, alcohol solutions with at least 70% alcohol, and most common EPA-registered household disinfectants should be effective.” If you’re looking for products to clean soft (porous) surfaces such as carpets, rugs, and drapes, you can find CDC guidelines here and recommended products here.

We strongly recommend that you only buy what you need. Stockpiling supplies, like toilet paper, beyond reason makes it difficult for everyone to get fair access to the essentials they need. Which, when it comes to sanitizing supplies, can make a pandemic more dangerous for everyone, including for yourself, your neighbors, and vital healthcare workers who have been forced to ration the same supplies. You can read more about why two experts say stockpiling products is more harmful than helpful here. And while hoarding and product shortages have resulted in price markups, manufacturers have said they’ll work to address production shortages, so we expect to see more availability and normal prices. If you can wait before grabbing surplus supplies, you should strongly consider doing so.

If you’re looking for ways to share resources during COVID-19, you may want to consider donating to local food banks, buying gift cards to local restaurants to help them pay fixed costs, applying to volunteer with a local Telephone Reassurance program to alleviate isolation for the elderly, and donating directly to people you know who are out of work. For more ways you can help, here’s a list of 6 places you can donate or volunteer right now.

Ecolab Virasept Cleaner

source Ecolab

According to the company, Virasept is a patented ready-to-use, one-step detergent-disinfectant, virucide, bactericide, tuberculocide, fungicide, and sporicide that effectively cleans, disinfects, and deodorizes. It won’t harm fixtures and is formulated for daily use.

Where to buy:

Clorox Multi Surface Cleaner + Bleach

source Walmart

Clorox Multi-Surface Cleaner + Bleach is an all-purpose bleach cleaner that’s safe on multiple surfaces, including sealed granite and stainless steel. Its product details state that the disinfecting spray safely kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses while it cleans, disinfects and deodorizes.

Where to buy:

Clorox Disinfecting Bleach

source Staples

This can be used on laundry and on surfaces, and it’s recommended for everyday cleaning and seasonal cleaning. According to the company, it kills 99.9% of common germs, including Staphylococcus aureus, Salmonella enterica, Escherichia coli O157:H7 and Influenza A virus.

Where to buy:

Clorox Germicidal Bleach

source The Home Depot

Clorox’s Germicidal Bleach is a concentrated disinfectant that kills a broad spectrum of microorganisms (including Salmonella enterica, and Influenza A, Tuberculosis, C. Difficile, and more) and is recommended for controlling mold and mildew in bathrooms and germ-prone areas. It can be used on a variety of surfaces, including counters, floors, and appliance exteriors.

Where to buy:

Clorox Clean Up Cleaner + Bleach

source Target

A powerful multi-surface cleaner that kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses.

Where to buy:

Clorox Disinfecting Bathroom Cleaner

source Amazon

The Clorox Disinfecting Bathroom Cleaner cleans, disinfects, and kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria.

Where to buy:

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes

source Target

The Clorox Disinfecting Wipes remove germs, bacteria, and grease. According to the company, they kill 99.9% of germs that can live on surfaces for up to 48 hours and 99.9% of viruses and bacteria (including Staph, E. coli, Salmonella, and Strep).

Where to buy:

Clorox Toilet Bowl Cleaner with Bleach

source Amazon

Clorox Toilet Bowl Cleaner with Bleach Toilet bowl cleaner disinfects by killing 99.9% of germs, dissolves stains, and removes dirt and grime.

Where to buy:

Lysol Heavy Duty

source Office Depot

Lysol’s heavy-duty cleaner is a hospital-grade disinfectant that’s demonstrated effectiveness against viruses similar to COVID-19. Use it on bathtubs, shower stalls, glazed ceramic tile, floors, sinks, garbage cans, toilet bowls, glazed porcelain, chrome, and acrylic plastic fixtures.

Where to buy:

Clorox Commercial Solutions® Clorox® Clean-Up Disinfectant Cleaner with Bleach1

source Staples

Clorox Clean-Up Disinfectant Cleaner removes stains and disinfects to kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria.

Where to buy:

Clorox Commercial Solutions Clorox Disinfecting Spray

source Staples

The disinfecting spray deodorizes and kills 99.9% of germs including bacteria, viruses, and mold.

Where to buy:

Clorox Commercial Solutions Hydrogen Peroxide Cleaner Disinfectant

source Staples

Like most items on this list, Clorox’s Hydrogen Peroxide Cleaner Disinfectant gets rid of 99.9% of bacteria and viruses. Find a lengthy list of the bacteria, fungi, and germs it kills, and how long it takes to kill them, here.

Where to buy:

Clorox Commercial Solutions Clorox Disinfecting Wipes

source Staples

Clorox Commercial Solutions Clorox Disinfecting Wipes can be used on multiple surfaces and kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses and remove common allergens.

Where to buy:

Clorox Commercial Solutions Clorox Disinfecting Biostain & Odor Remover

source Amazon

Clorox Disinfecting Bio Stain & Odor Remover is a bleach-free stain and odor remover that uses hydrogen peroxide technology to kill germs.

Where to buy:

Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist

source Walmart

Lysol’s Max Cover Mist kills 99.9% of bacteria on soft surfaces and 99.9% of fungi, viruses, and bacteria on hard surfaces – including cold and flu viruses. It also prevents mold and mildew from growing for up to a week according to the company.

Where to buy:

Lysol Power Plus Toilet Bowl Cleaner

source Walmart

The Power Plus formula fights toilet rings and stains and kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses when used as directed. Its effects should last for up to 100 flushes.

Where to buy:

Lysol Cling & Fresh Toilet Bowl Cleaner

source Amazon

Lysol’s ClingToilet Bowl Cleaner kills 99.9% of bathroom bacteria and viruses, according to the company.

Where to buy:

Lysol Lime & Rust Toilet Bowl Cleaner

source Amazon

The Lime & Rust Toilet Bowl Cleaner kills 99.9% of bacteria and 99.9% of viruses according to the company and removes lime and rust stains.

Where to buy:

Lysol Brand Bleach Mold & Mildew Remover

source Amazon

Lysol Mold & Mildew Blaster kills 99.9% of bathroom bacteria and viruses, according to the company.

Where to buy:

Lysol Clean & Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner

source Amazon

Lysol’s multi-surface cleaner is versatile, and kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria. According to the company, it can be used on hard, non-porous surfaces in the kitchen, bathroom and other areas of the home.

Where to buy:

Lysol Professional Disinfectant Spray

source Amazon

Lysol’s Professional Disinfectant Spray kills 99.9 percent of germs on hard, nonporous surfaces and is effective against more than 100 microorganisms including Influenza A Virus, MRSA, Norovirus, Rhinovirus, Poliovirus Type 1, Hepatitis A Virus, Hepatitis B virus and HIV-1 (AIDS Virus) when used as directed. It’s tuberculocidal, virucidal, fungicidal and bactericidal. It’s recommended for use on showers, sinks, countertops, toilet areas, toys and more.

Where to buy:

Purell Professional Surface Disinfectant

source Walmart

This one-step disinfectant and cleaner kills 99.9% of germs on surfaces, including Norovirus and cold & flu viruses.

Where to buy:

Sani-Prime Germicidal Spray

source Amazon

Sani-Prime’s Germicidal products are bactericidal, fungicidal, virucidal, and tuberculocidal disinfectant. According to PDI Healthcare, it eliminates over 50 microorganisms, including 17 multi-drug resistant organisms (MDROs) like MRSA, CRE, and VRE.

Where to buy: