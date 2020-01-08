I tried this best-selling comforter from Amazon that seemed too good to be true — and it’s actually way better than I expected for $30

source Amazon

Comforters should be comfortable, warm, and breathable, a combination of criteria that’s not always easy to find – and means you can pay up to hundreds of dollars when you do.

The Equinox Comforter (currently $28.99 for a queen on Amazon) is an exception, and thousands of satisfied sleepers can attest to its value.

After trying the comforter for myself, I’m convinced that you don’t always have to spend a lot on a quality piece of bedding.

Bedding can be a pricey investment, and why shouldn’t it be? If you’re spending every night on the same set of sheets and under the same comforter, you should hope that these pieces are soft, comfortable, and long-lasting. You might be willing to pay a premium for them, but before you start taking out your checkbook, it’s also worth giving some more affordable options a chance.

I recently tried one such option, a best-selling alternative down comforter from Equinox. At first glance, the biggest draw is clearly its price: the queen size costs around $29 and the king $43. And there’s a twin size for $27.

The problem with a cheap price is that it often means the product itself is cheap. After one month of testing, I was glad to see the Equinox comforter did not fall into this category. It’s one of those rare unicorn products that are a steal for their quality and, as many reviewers note, an item that rivals the $200-plus competitors they’ve tried.

source Equinox

The down alternative comforter is made with a siliconized-fiber filling, which prevents dust accumulation and is resistant to bacteria, making it the optimal choice for people who are sensitive to allergens.

This filling also helps retain heat without making the comforter stifling or overbearingly heavy. I appreciate a weighty feel, especially during the winter, but breathability is still important. I never woke up sweaty with this comforter, which strikes just the right balance of plush fluffiness and weighty warmth.

The style and softness of the comforter means you can sleep with it as is. The exterior is made with a soft and smooth brushed microfiber and has classic quilt-like stitching.

But it also has corner tabs if you prefer to put a duvet cover over it (for part of the testing period, I used Casper’s, which I reviewed in full here). The tabs were quick to tie and did their job in keeping the comforter from shifting around.

More than 2,100 reviewers agree that the comforter is a five-star purchase for the comfort and warmth it delivers at a very affordable price. While it would probably be too warm for the summer, I think that it can certainly be your essential piece of bedding during the rest of the year. For less than $35 for the queen size and less than $50 for the king, you’ll get more than enough use out of it.