Erling Braut Haaland scored twice in 8 minutes to hand Borussia Dortmund a memorable victory over Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League last 16

caption Haaland has been on fire this season for both Dortmund and Salzburg. source Getty/Lars Baron

Erling Braut Haaland scored a sensational brace to hand Borussia Dortmund a surprise victory against Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League last 16.

The 19-year-old scored his first in the 69th minute before Neymar pulled level for PSG in the 75th.

Just two minutes later, Haaland thumped home a stunning effort from outside the box to hand Lucien Favre’s side a memorable victory.

The brace means Haaland has now scored 11 times in just 361 minutes of football for Dortmund since his $20 million move from RB Salzburg.

The 19-year-old striker opened the scoring in the 69th minute when he prodded home Achraf Hakimi’s cross at the second attempt.

PSG equalized in the 75th minute through Neymar, but Haaland struck against just two minutes later when he thumped home a stunning effort from outside the box into the top right corner of Keylor Navas’ goal to hand Lucien Favre’s side victory at the Westfalenstadion.

Watch Haaland’s wonder goal here:

Or, if you’re in a different region, here:

This man is the real deal! ???? PSG briefly level through Neymar but Haaland cannot be stopped! ???? pic.twitter.com/HkPtRJwbqQ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 18, 2020

Haaland’s brace means he has now scored 11 times in just 361 minutes of football for Dortmund since joining the German club from RB Salzburg in January.

It also takes his total for the season to an astonishing 39 in all competitions, having hit 28 for Salzburg before his $20 million move.

Dortmund takes on PSG in the second leg at the Parc des Princes on March 11.

