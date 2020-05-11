Etiqa extends COVID-19 relief to annual travel insurance and private car customers

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 May 2020 – Amid lifestyle disruptions caused by the COVID-19 situation and local circuit breaker measures, Etiqa is extending goodwill relief to eligible annual travel and private car insurance customers.





Customers holding or who have held annual travel insurance policies that expire between 1 March to 31 December 2020 will automatically receive a 6-month policy extension, to help cover the opportunity cost of being unable to travel due to COVID-19. This lengthens each eligible policy coverage period to 18 months in total instead of 12 months, at no additional cost, providing coverage for travel plans beyond this period of the global crisis. Eligible plans include Tiq Travel Insurance and ePROTECT travel.

Whereas existing private car insurance customers will receive S$36 in Etiqa dollars (Etiqa$) per plan, credited directly into their personal e-wallets in their TiqConnect accounts by the end of this month. Valid till the end of 2021, these goodwill credits can be used to offset their private car premiums upon renewal. If otherwise unspent, the credits may also be used to purchase other products, such as two months of the recently enhanced ePROTECT safety, a personal accident insurance plan from S$18 a month which comes with complimentary coverage against COVID-19 for a limited time.

“Presently, most travel plans have been indefinitely postponed and commuting in private cars has reduced significantly. At Etiqa, we have always been driven passionately with our customers’ best interests at heart. By introducing these new relief measures and benefits, eligible customers can now enjoy more mileage and extended protection with us,” said Mr Sue Chi Kong, CEO of Etiqa Insurance Singapore.

He added, “Protecting our customers’ lifestyles and creating value for them is at the core of everything we do. We hope that these provisions will bolster the impact of the pandemic and bring positivity to our customers during these uncertain times.”

This gesture is just one among the many ways Etiqa is supporting its customers in this challenging time, in addition to the various support and relief offers the insurer has provided. Visit www.etiqa.com.sg for more information.





About TiqConnect

TiqConnect is a one-stop customer portal providing Etiqa customers ease and convenience to access and manage their policy information, purchase and renew policies, submit claims, among other self-help services. For more information, please visit www.etiqa.com.sg/about-tiqconnect/faq-tiqconnectewallet/





For questions about your policy, please call or WhatsApp text message +65 6887 8777 or email customer.service@etiqa.com.sg.

Etiqa Insurance – A Singapore Insurance Company with Asian and International Expertise

Protecting customers since 1961, Etiqa is a licensed life and general insurance company registered in the Republic of Singapore. We are regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and governed by the Insurance Act.

With a comprehensive suite of protection, savings, retirement and legacy planning solutions, we are committed to helping our customers plan for a better future. Rated ‘A’ by Fitch in 2020 for our financial strength and stable outlook, we humanise insurance by placing people over policies.

Etiqa is owned by Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad, a joint venture company that combines local market knowledge with international insurance expertise. The company is 69% owned by Maybank, the fourth largest banking group in Southeast Asia, and 31% by Ageas, an international insurance group with footprints across 16 countries and a heritage that spans over 190 years.