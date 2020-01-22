Etiqa joins industry lead body NATAS in leading travel excellence as Official Travel Insurer

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 January 2020 – Etiqa Insurance has been named as the NATAS Official Travel Insurance Partner by the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS) from 2020 to 2022. With a vision to be the Travel Insurer of Choice in Singapore, Etiqa is committed to working with NATAS and its members towards sustainable growth and profitability in the travel industry.





Amid the development of new technologies and faster innovation cycles in the local market, Etiqa — the insurance arm and a member of Maybank Group – recognises the need for significant partnerships to build an effective ecosystem, and has pledged support to NATAS and its members to strive towards service excellence, agility and the delivery of quality customer experiences.





“Outbound departures by Singapore residents had crossed the 10 million mark in 2018 and will heighten in the next few years. NATAS has always been a strong advocate of travel insurance and believes that a comprehensive travel insurance is fundamental to smart travelling. The association is excited to partner Etiqa Insurance to effectively drive this message across to all travellers via the biannual NATAS Travel Fairs and various marketing outreach initiatives. Beyond the NATAS Travel Fairs, we envisage this collaboration to unlock new possibilities in strengthening the value propositions of the travel agency community,” remarked Mr Steven Ler, President of NATAS.





The upcoming NATAS Travel Fair (Travel 2020) is set to be from 21 to 23 February at Singapore Expo Halls 4B and 5. Each fair draws over 100,000 visitors on average, bringing together a host of outbound travel agents, national tourist organisations, airlines, hotels and other travel-related services.





“We are honoured to be named the NATAS Official Travel Insurance Partner and appreciate the opportunity to work collaboratively with the players in this key economic service industry. From trend, technology and travel ecosystem, we want to play a part in our partner’s strategies and together develop solutions that could push ideas to a new level, and let our brands win the hearts and minds of travellers. We will mobilise our best resources for the upcoming NATAS fairs where we will showcase our services and provide seamless, reliable and smart experiences to travel partners and consumers alike,” said Jazzreal Wong, Head of Direct Business of Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd.





Known for its fast and easy claims experience, Etiqa is the first and only insurer in Singapore to offer automated flight delay claims upon three consecutive hours of delay, as compared to the industry’s norm of 6 hours’ delay1. Besides travel insurance, Etiqa offers a comprehensive suite of life and general insurance.





In 2019, Etiqa ranked among Singapore’s top 1000 corporations and SMEs for the second year running. The online insurer has also been recognised for being the ‘Most Innovative Insurance Firm” and “Most Innovative Finance Firm” at Global Brands Magazine Awards 2018 and 2018 World Finance Markets Awards respectively.

1Terms apply. Protected up to specified limits by SDIC.



Etiqa Insurance – A Singapore Insurance Company with Asian and International Expertise

Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. is a licensed life and general insurance company registered in the Republic of Singapore and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). In 2019, credit ratings agency Fitch affirmed the company’s ‘A’ (Strong) rating for its financial strength and stable outlook.





Etiqa has been protecting customers since 1961 with a range of general insurance solutions that constantly evolve to meet their ever-changing needs. In 2014, Etiqa added a comprehensive suite of life insurance solutions, including protection, savings and retirement, and subsequently legacy planning and universal life solutions to our portfolio to better serve our growing customer base and the needs of the modern day consumer.





Etiqa is owned by Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad, a joint venture company that combines local market knowledge with international insurance expertise. The company is 69% owned by Maybank, one of Asia’s leading banking groups with more than 22 million customers worldwide in 20 countries; and 31% by Ageas, an international insurance group with 33 million customers across 16 countries and a heritage that spans over 190 years, with a focus to provide world class insurance solutions to consumers in Europe and Asia through market leading joint ventures.





At Etiqa, we believe in our brand promise of humanising insurance, by placing people over policies in everything we do. We are passionate about helping Singaporeans protect themselves and their loved ones today and helping them plan for a financially secure tomorrow.

About NATAS





The National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS) was founded in May 1979. As an industry lead body, the association leads travel excellence by strengthening the professionalism and capabilities of the travel industry for sustainable growth and profitability.





As the voice of the industry, NATAS aims to act as a negotiating body for members and to make recommendations to the relevant key stakeholders on matters pertaining to the trade.





Each year, NATAS organises the two largest consumer travel fairs in Singapore, namely NATAS Travel and NATAS Holidays.



