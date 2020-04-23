The CDC now recommends everyone wear a cloth face mask in public — here are some of the highest-rated options on Etsy

source Etsy

With medical-grade surgical masks and N-95 masks in extremely high demand for healthcare workers and COVID-19 patients, the CDC suggests that the general public not buy them in an effort to keep them in stock for people who need them most.

Instead, the CDC is now recommending that all people wear some sort of cloth face covering when in public – whether it be a homemade mask, a scarf, or a bandana.

Wearing a cloth mask won’t completely protect you from contracting the new coronavirus, but it can greatly reduce the possibility of spreading it, whether you’re showing symptoms or not.

Etsy has become a popular place to shop for homemade masks, so we rounded up seven highly-rated options. However, we recommend specifically choosing ones with adjustable nose bridges and room for filters.

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread, medical-grade surgical masks and N95 respirators are in extremely high demand. However, the CDC has issued guidance that recommends all medical-grade masks and respirator supplies be reserved for sick patients and healthcare workers on the front lines.

Instead, the CDC is now recommending that everyone wear cloth masks when leaving the house for essential trips to public places like grocery stores, pharmacies, or mandatory hospital and doctor visits.

With some states requiring that everyone outside wear face coverings and certain businesses making them mandatory for entry or service, people are resorting to buying homemade masks, and Etsy has become a popular place to find them.

It’s worth noting that items sold on Etsy, such as masks and hand sanitizers, aren’t medical-grade, and that Etsy sellers cannot make medical or health claims. However, the CDC has created a list of recommended guidelines for people interested in creating them at home for personal use or for selling online.

Why is it important to wear a face mask?

Wearing a cloth face mask may not prevent you from contracting the coronavirus or any other virus, but it can greatly decrease the likelihood of spreading germs from the wearer.

It’s important for everyone to wear a mask because viruses have varied effects on people. According to Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, somewhere between 25% and 50% of people infected with the new coronavirus may never show symptoms or become ill.

Whether you’re asymptomatic, pre-symptomatic, or showing mild symptoms that could be brushed off as a common cold, there’s still a possibility you’ve contracted the new coronavirus and can unknowingly spread it to others. Wearing face masks limits other people’s exposure to the virus.

The CDC recommends that face masks have the following features:

A snug fit that sits comfortably against the side of the face Ties or ear loops that keep it secure Multiple layers of fabric Allow for breathing without restriction The ability to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape



To help you pick out cloth masks for you and your family, we’ve rounded up some of the highest-rated options on Etsy. When shopping, you’ll want to be mindful of long delivery times due to high demand and no returns due to the nature of the product.

Although we haven’t tested them personally, these options have gotten solid reviews from customers. You can also check out specific categories here to meet your needs:

Reversible and washable face mask by BTouchCreations

BTouchCreations’ face mask is made from double-layered cotton and features a reversible and washable design. With of 1,700 total sales and a 5-star seller rating, this mask has become a bestseller on Etsy.

Filter insert: No

Adjustable nose wire: No

Washable: Yes

Filtered face mask by BlackButterfly Signs

BlackButterfly Signs’ face mask features a unique design that contours to your face and nose. With an adjustable nose wire, and an insert for a filter, it includes everything you’ll want a comfortable fit and added protection. However, filters are not included with the purchase. With over 30,000 total sales and a 5-start rating, this seller is trusted on Etsy.

Filter insert: Yes, but no filters included (some people use coffee filters or additional fabric inside the filter pocket)

Filter included: No

Adjustable nose wire: Yes

Washable: Yes

Washable cotton face mask by NeovicGoods

NeovicGoods’s unisex design is offered in a variety of colors and features an adjustable nose bridge, which makes it more comfortable and secure. NeovicGoods has over 23,000 total sales on Etsy and over 500 positive reviews for the masks specifically.

Filter insert: No

Adjustable nose wire: Yes

Washable: Yes

Filtered cotton mask by MilkRobe

Starting at $6.99, MilkRobe’s face mask is one of the most affordable options you can buy, especially for one with an insert for a filter and an adjustable nose wire. They’re a solid value if you want to stock up on multiples for you and your family.

Filter insert: Yes

Filter included: No, but available separately through the seller.

Adjustable nose wire: Yes

Washable: Yes

Patterned cotton face mask and filter by PartyKatDesigns

With lots of fun colors and patterns, FabricExperts’ organic cotton masks are unique and great for larger families who want to keep track of whose mask is whose. Although there is nose wire, they’re designed to fit most face and head sizes. This seller has nearly 14,000 sales on Etsy and a 5-star seller rating.

Filter insert: No

Adjustable nose wire: No

Washable: Yes

Children’s cloth face mask by BirddeStore

Although the BirddeStore’s mask is not medical grade, it’s designed using the same dimensions as a children’s surgical mask. It’s made with three layers of cotton and can fit kids up to 10 years old.

Filter insert: No

Adjustable nose wire: No

Washable: Yes

Cat face mask by Bakernauts

If you’re a cat lover, Bakernauts’ mask is the once you’ll want. Designed to be unisex, the masks is available in a variety of cat styles. You’ll more than likely find one that matches your favorite feline at home.

Filter insert: No

Adjustable nose wire: No

Washable: Yes

Here’s how to create your own face mask, as recommended by the U.S. Surgeon General: