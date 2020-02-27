Everlane’s new 40-Hour Flat is polished, professional and sleek — but we still love the Day Glove more

source Everlane

When it comes to basics that can transition from the office to after-work plans, the Insider Shopping team often turns to Everlane.

It’s where you’ll find perfectly stretchy ribbed knits and $70 jeans that never bag out, as well as a footwear collection that includes team-favorite styles such as the Day Glove and ReKnit Flat.

Now, Everlane has released a new weekday warrior: The 40-Hour Flat ($115). It’s a pointed-toe flat with topstitching – made from soft, unlined Italian leather, a flexible rubber outsole, and cushioned insoles that’ll keep you comfortable and polished even when working the occasional overtime. Like many of the brand’s shoes, the 40-Hour Flat has a leather pull-tab at the back that makes it easier to get on and off.

Right now, the flat is available in sizes 5-11 (including half sizes between 5.5-10.5) and five colors: taupe, dusty lilac, tulip, cream, and black.

In the past, Everlane has had trouble with too-narrow sizing, and The 40-Hour Flat is meant to be an evolution in this regard. It’s designed slightly wider, so you should be able to order your true size and skip the guesswork.

To put it to the test in the actual workplace, the company sent us a few pairs of 40-Hour Flats to try out.

You can find the full reviews below, but here are our general thoughts:

We liked The 40-Hour Flat – some reviewers more than others. But, they aren’t more comfortable than the Everlane Day Glove. The pointed toe is more polished, but we’d prefer the comfort of the Day Glove flats for a full 40-hour workweek.

We also recommend ordering true to size in the 40-Hour Flats unless you typically have issues with pointed toe boxes, in which case you’ll want a half-size up.

The 40-Hour Work Flat ($115) in Taupe

Unlike most Everlane shoes, I ordered this pair in my true size of a 9 – and I’m thankful that I did. The leather isn’t as soft as what’s used in the Day Gloves, but it’s not stiff enough for me to have experienced any break-in time, blisters, or hot zones on my feet, even after wearing them for a full workday right out of the box – and the leather should continue to mold comfortably over time. I loved the pointed heel, and the rubber sole and cushioned insoles gave me enough padding and traction for walking over the city’s concrete. And I’ve found myself gravitating towards The 40-Hour Flat more often during the weekdays than my Day Gloves thanks to the dressier silhouette.

But, if you’re planning on investing $100-plus in only one pair of comfortable, versatile flats, I’d still recommend buying the Day Gloves over the 40-Hour Flat since I typically wear mine multiple times per week and they worked universally for everyone on the team who tested them. – Mara Leighton, senior reporter

The 40-Hour Work Flat ($115) in Cream

Considering how much I love Everlane’s Day Glove flats, I was really looking forward to testing these out. Unfortunately, they just don’t sit right on my foot. I’m somewhere between a 7.5 and 8, and I sized up because that’s what I did for the Day Gloves and they fit perfectly. But this pair ended up a little big, and my foot felt like it was shoving forward too much, even when I put heel cushions in them. The leather is more structured than the Day Gloves, which means the shoes just don’t move with my feet quite as well. I can imagine these shoes working gorgeously for someone whose feet are narrower than mine and not in-between sizes, but they just weren’t quite right for me. – Sally Kaplan, senior editor

The 40-Hour Work Flat ($115) in Black

I have to preface this by saying that pointed-toe flats have never been my friend, so it’s no surprise that these weren’t a perfect fit either. The toe box was too narrow for me (it almost always is), but that probably would have been resolved if I just ordered a half size up. I was also unsure about the higher-cut vamp, but it looked fine once on my feet, and I actually think that makes them just casual enough to wear with jeans, too. The best part is the buttery-soft leather; it looks and feels really nice. I wish I could put up with the pain because I can tell these flats will break in well over time. I also appreciate that the sole is rubber instead of leather, which is way more practical for the city streets. – Ashley Phillips, editor