Everlane is breaking its own no-sale rule to offer $50 denim this week

caption Everlane has cut its denim prices to $50 for men’s and women’s styles right now. It will continue to discount basics every week for the foreseeable future, with new discounts announced every Monday. source Everlane/Facebook

This week, Everlane is offering $50 denim for both men and women.

Breaking its own no-sale rule, Everlane will be offering weekly promotions on its basics for the foreseeable future. The company will announce what’s discounted for the week each Monday.

You can shop Everlane’s deal on denim right now, and the discount will be available online until Wednesday, March 22 at 11 p.m. PDT.

Our personal team favorites for women have been the Kick Crop Jeans (originally $78) and Authentic Stretch (originally $68) – both now $50. You can find our reviews of the Kick Crop here, and the Authentic Stretch denim here. We also ranked Everlane as the best place to buy denim overall in the Insider Reviews buying guide for the best places to buy women’s jeans. Keep in mind, though, that there’s a limit of five pairs per customer for the $50 styles.

It also doesn’t hurt that they’re made at what Everlane claims to be the world’s cleanest denim factory. 98% of the water is recycled, jeans are 85% air-dried, and it even creates sustainable bricks out of denim byproducts.

The company also said it would be looking into how its business could give back to individuals who have been hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak and working with organizations to present a support plan, as well as new ways to connect with its community in the near future.