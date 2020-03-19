Everlane is donating all of the profits from its 100% Human Collection to Feeding America to support coronavirus relief

caption Profits from Everlane’s 100% Human Collection will be donated to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. source Everlane

Everlane is donating 100% of the profits from its 100% Human Collection to Feeding America in an effort to support vulnerable communities impacted by the coronavirus.

The company will also be discounting a select item each week, to be announced on Mondays.

Read more: Everlane is breaking its own no-sale rule to offer $50 denim this week.

Everlane announced it will be donating 100% of the profits from its 100% Human collection to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, which is using its network of 200 food banks across the country to provide support to communities impacted by the pandemic, many of whom are among the most vulnerable. You can learn more or donate directly here.

The 100% Human collection is made up of unisex cotton T-shirts, muscle tanks, and sweatshirts with “100% human” text printed in either large or small font. The company originally launched the collection to support human rights via the ACLU in 2017.

Prices range from $25 for T-shirts to $48 for sweatshirts, and each 100% Human purchase comes with Everlane’s 100% Human pin for free while supplies last.

Earlier this week, the company announced it would be working with organizations to present a COVID-19 support plan, as well as new ways to connect with its community in the near future. We’re still on the lookout for the latter.

Breaking its own no-sale rule, Everlane will also be offering weekly promotions on its popular basics for the foreseeable future. The company will announce what’s discounted for the week every Monday.

This week, you can shop $50 denim for men and women from now until Sunday, March 22 at 11 p.m. PDT, with a limit of five pairs per customer. Insider Reviews recommends the women’s Kick Crop Jeans (originally $78) and Authentic Stretch (originally $68) – both now $50. You can find our reviews of the Kick Crop here, and the Authentic Stretch denim here.

If you’re looking for other ways to share resources, you may want to consider donating to local food banks, buying gift cards to local restaurants to help them pay fixed costs, volunteering with a local telephone reassurance program to alleviate isolation for the elderly, and donating directly to people you know who are out of work. For more ways you can help, here’s a list of 6 places you can donate or volunteer right now.