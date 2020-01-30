Everlane’s first pair of leggings is here — we had 4 women put them to the test to judge their look and feel

source Everlane

Everlane launched the Perform Legging ($58), its first-ever activewear piece, in January of 2020.

Perform Leggings are available in sizes XXS to XXL and with two inseam lengths (regular or ankle). You can pick them up in five colors: black, lichen green, ink grey, and brandy rose.

In keeping with Everlane’s long-term sustainability goals, they’re also made from 58% recycled material.

We found them to be silky, lightweight, and breathable for light exercise and daily wear, but they are definitely not the compressive, thick pair you’d want for intense activity. If you’re in between sizes, we recommend sizing up for greater opacity.

Everlane, the startup that’s home to a dozen Holy Grail basics, has officially created its first-ever performance piece.

The Everlane Perform Legging ($58) is an extra-high-waisted legging made from silky, breathable technical fabric with medium coverage.

To keep the leggings as streamlined as possible, the design is minimalist with spare seams and one internal pocket for keys and cards. So far, it’s available in five rich, versatile colors: black, lichen green, ink grey, and brandy rose – and in sizes XXS-XXL. It also comes in two inseam lengths (regular or ankle) and is recommended for low to moderate activity (our reviews, which you can read below, definitely back up this claim).

In keeping with the brand’s greater sustainability goals, the Perform Legging is also made of 58% recycled nylon (the other 42% is listed as elastane). However, it’s worth noting that there are exercise leggings in a similar price range that utilize a higher percentage of recycled materials.

The model wears the lichen Perform Legging ($58) in a size M with regular inseam (5'7 height).

I asked a few of my coworkers to test out the leggings. Below, you can find our full breakdown, but the gist is this: they’re a silky, breathable option that feels like a second skin and comes in beautiful colors. Half of us are counting them among our favorites and considering buying another pair. But, they’re not thick enough for squats – and they’re not really compressive. Sizing can also be tricky – if you’re in between, we agree with Everlane and say size up for increased opacity.

We tried the Everlane Perform Leggings ($58). Here’s what you should know before buying:

Everlane Perform Legging in black



I’m a little over 5 feet tall, and I ordered these leggings in a size L with an ankle-length inseam (definitely the right call if you’re short like me).

I wore my pair to a SoulCycle class to test out how well the waistband stayed in place, which was my main concern since soft, silky leggings tend to roll and tug more. I know some of my coworkers had issues with the waistband rolling down, but even during what was the most intense class I’ve ever taken, my pair stayed in place perfectly.

I usually swear by my admittedly expensive Alo Yoga Airlift leggings, but I’m super happy to have found a pair that feels almost as good for about half the price. I don’t think I’d wear these if I were doing a ton of squatting or lifting because the material is relatively thin, but for a spin class or leisurely wearing, these are a new favorite for me. – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks senior editor

Everlane Perform Legging in ink grey



I liked the overall feel of the tights. The fabric was soft and felt expensive and high quality. When I first put them on I felt they were a bit tight. Throughout the day they were comfortable to wear but the waistband rolled down a ton. I’m not sure if it’s because I am short or they were a little too tight on me.

I loved the way the fabric between my thighs felt – it was slick with zero friction and didn’t feel like it was going to pill (I’ll have to update you on that after a few more washes and wears). They were comfortable temperature-wise as well; I didn’t feel like I was collecting sweat at all.

Overall, I like the way they feel and I think they look great. I probably would keep wearing them even with the issue of the waistband rolling down, but I’m not sure I could recommend them for the $58 price given that issue. I would be curious to see if an XL would fit a little better on me, but I have never worn an XL in leggings so I’m not sure the sizing is all that accurate. – Elisabeth Chambry, strategic partnerships manager

Everlane Perform Legging in lichen



I’ve tested dozens of exercise leggings over the last six years and after trying these out, Everlane’s Perform Legging has joined my heavy rotation for moderate workouts.

They’re great for someone looking for a breathable legging that feels like a second skin, but they’ll be a letdown to anyone expecting them to be compressive or thick. And if you’re between sizes, you’ll want to size up.

I prefer a lean legging, so these were perfect for me. They’re silky, breathable, and so comfortable you can forget you’ve even got them on. I appreciate the extra-high waistband and that the regular inseam is nice and long on me (it bunches slightly on my 5-foot-7 frame). They helped cool me down in pilates and barre classes and I didn’t experience rolling in the waistband.

Though I typically avoid wearing leggings to anything but workout classes, the lichen green is so beautiful and the material so comfortable I’ll make an exception for this pair. (The color is lighter in person and truer to the hue in Everlane’s photos than above).

The size small was perfect for me. Some reviewers note they run small, but I didn’t find this to be the case as a 26-27. – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks senior reporter

Everlane Perform Legging in ink grey



The overall fit of Everlane’s Perform Legging was good. The ankle inseam was perfect and the waistband was over my belly button, so I felt like the leggings weren’t going to slide down or move anywhere.

However, the material was just too thin for me. I didn’t feel comfortable bending over in fear of the material becoming completely see-through.

I wore the legging to brunch and found that the material was too slick for me to sit on the pleather bar stool without sliding off, so I had to drape my jacket over the stool before sitting.

As far as comfort and performance goes, I felt cool and dry all day. I wasn’t too surprised by that given how thin the material was – there’s no way heat could get trapped inside.

Overall, I think they’re great leggings for lounging around at home, but I wouldn’t feel comfortable wearing them to the gym where I’d be stretching and squatting. So, unfortunately, I cannot say I’d recommend spending $58 on these Everlane leggings if you plan on working out in them. – MoMo Lamping, manager of culture & employee experience