Everlane’s first-ever sitewide sale is live right now and everything is 25% off

Everlane is offering a sitewide discount for the first time ever.

Now through Friday night, April 3, you can shop the entire site for 25% off, and discounts on certain colors may dip even lower. Standard shipping, as always, is free.

You can shop men’s styles here, and women’s styles here.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of a few standout items included in the sale, along with reviews about our personal experiences with them.

Given the popularity of Everlane and its history of rarely having sales, we’d recommend buying your first picks quickly.

The company’s mission is built around a “radical transparency” model that can edge out competitors on markups while keeping its quality level high, which means the business isn’t a big fan of additional discounts. But, given the extraordinary conditions at present, the company announced in mid-March that it would offer weekly sales for the foreseeable future, to be announced every Monday.

The company is also donating all of the profits from its 100% Human Collection to Feeding America to support coronavirus relief. The 100% Human Collection styles are not included in the sale. You can find a running list of companies that are offering support to coronavirus relief efforts here.

11 standouts included in Everlane’s 25% off sitewide sale, going on now through April 3:

The Cashmere Crew

source Everlane

We rated Everlane Cashmere Sweaters as the best cashmere sweaters you can buy overall. You can find a full review of Everlane’s Cashmere Crew here.

The Clean Silk Relaxed Shirt

source Everlane

Everlane’s Clean Silk Relaxed Shirt is a polished but relaxed take on the classic button-down, with excellent draping of silk. It comes in a variety of colors, and is made from Everlane’s eco-conscious “Clean Silk“, which is made in a Bluesign®-Certified Dyehouse and an efficient LEED-Certified Factory.

The Super-Straight Jean

source Everlane

The Super-Straight Jean is one of Everlane’s bestselling denim styles. It’s got a flattering high rise and an extra-straight shape.

Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny

source Everlane

The company describes its Authentic Stretch as “stretch denim-that actually looks like denim” and we’re happy to agree. The high-rise skinny has a flattering high-rise and skinny leg fit, and we appreciate that they can be worn repeatedly without any bagging out. You can find our review of Authentic Stretch here. It’s also one of the Everlane basics we swear by in our everyday lives.

The Day Glove

source Everlane

We’ve written odes to this shoe. It goes with virtually every outfit and occasion, fits like a glove, and has side vents for breathability. But, we suggest ordering a half-size up, especially if you have wide feet. You can find a full Day Glove review here, or see how the white pair fared after months of use on New York City streets here. Some of us love the ReKnit version (also included in this sale) even more.

The Perform Legging

source Everlane

Everlane’s Perform Leggings are silky, lightweight, and breathable. They’re not the compressive, thick pair you’d want for intense activities, but they’re great for light exercise and daily wear. If you’re in between sizes, we recommend sizing up for greater opacity. You can find a full review of the Perform Leggings and pictures here.

The Rain Boot

source Everlane

We found Everlane’s rain boots to be unexpectedly comfortable, stylish, fairly priced, and easy to clean. We appreciated their traction and being able to wear them at the office. Note that they only come in whole sizes and they’re fairly short, so you’ll have to judge puddle depth carefully. You can find our full review of Everlane’s rain boots here.

The Day Market Tote

source Everlane

Everlane’s Day Market Tote used to be the brand’s bestselling bag, and it’s one of our all-time favorites. You can find a review here, with pictures of the bag after two years of consistent usage. We also ranked it the best tote bag you can buy.

The Performance Jean

source Everlane

Everlane’s Performance Jeans have four-way stretch and, as part of the Uniform Collection for men, come with a 365-day guarantee. You can find a full review of the Everlane Uniform Collection here, including photo suggestions of how to style the pieces. The denim is made from organically farmed and milled cotton, and with a dye method that reduces water consumption by over 50%.

Classic French Terry

source Everlane

Everlane’s Classic French Terry is one you’ll want to keep on repeat. It has raglan sleeves, and it’s made from durable, tightly spun french terry cotton that will soften with each wear and wash.

Slim Japanese Oxford

source Everlane

This is a slim-fit oxford that’s meant to be soft and versatile thanks to the premium Japanese fabric. It’s also included in the Uniform Collection that has a 365-day guarantee. You can find a full review of the Everlane Uniform Collection here, plus photo suggestions of how to style the pieces – including this shirt.