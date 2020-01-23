The Everlane Uniform is a new capsule collection of menswear essentials backed by a one-year guarantee — here’s how I styled its key pieces

caption Everlane Uniform is a collection of simple pieces in neutral colors that mix and match easily. source Everlane

Everlane launched a capsule collection of wardrobe essentials for men called Everlane Uniform.

It includes neutral basics like the perfect T-shirt, Oxford, chinos, denim jacket, sweatshirt, hoodie, and jeans, among others.

Each item is back with a one-year warranty, so if it rips, shrinks, loses shape, or fades, you’ll get a new one.

I tested some pieces from the Everlane Uniform collection and found it to be super easy to put together full outfits or to pair with the clothes I already own. See photos below.

I admittedly have a lot of clothes, and every now and then I do like splurge on a piece that’s particularly special or unique. But not every day of my life is a fashion show and not every outfit has to be monumental.

More often than not, I get dressed simply to be a functioning member of society. At the same time, I refuse to walk around like I just rolled out of bed without putting any thought into what I put on.

That’s where wardrobe basics come into play. Everyone should have a good selection of simple, yet versatile pieces – T-shirts, hoodies, button-ups, and jeans to name a few – that can be worn regularly and incorporated into daily outfits seamlessly.

You can find basics almost everywhere, but Everlane is one of my favorite places for them. Recently, the popular startup introduced a capsule collection of wardrobe essentials (available in various colors, fits, and sizes) called Everlane Uniform, and each piece is backed by a one-year warranty.

caption Each piece in the collection went through more than 100 fittings to make sure the sizing worked for the most amount of people. source Everlane

The collection includes items like the perfect T-shirt, Oxford, chinos, denim jacket, sweatshirt, hoodie, and jeans, among others, all of which were designed to be effortlessly mixed and matched. Getting dressed in the morning shouldn’t be a science project, and Everlane’s new Uniform line simplifies the process.

Each piece in the collection has gone through a number of material trials, 50 wash cycles, 11 post-wash quality tests for fading, shrinking, pilling, and more than 100 fittings on men of different shapes and sizes. This gave Everlane the confidence to guarantee each item for 365 days. If it shrinks, rips, fades, or anything else, you can get a replacement for free.

You might expect a warranty to come with a rugged pair of boots or a winter parka, but it’s almost unheard of for basic things like T-shirts and hoodies. I had to see how Everlane Uniform performed, so they sent over a few pieces and I immediately started incorporating them into my wardrobe.

You can get dressed top to bottom in Everlane Uniform pieces:

caption I paired a few Uniform pieces with some Nike Air Force 1s, but you could go even simpler with a plain white sneaker or add some extra personality with a really bold shoe. source Les Shu/Business Insider

I wore The Cotton Crew Tee ($18) underneath The French Terry Hoodie ($68), The Denim Jacket ($88), and The Slim Performance Chino ($68). I paired them with these Nike Air Force 1s because the swappable denim Swoosh was a nice matching accent, but if you want sneakers from Everlane, too, check out our review of the Tread by Everlane Trainers. The idea is that every piece can be mixed and matched, and you can pretty much guarantee it’ll all look good together.

I picked The Denim Jacket and blue hoodie to go together before I saw images from the campaign (there’s a model wearing the same combination), so it’s safe to say that putting together nice outfits with the selection is rather intuitive.

Or, you can pair individual pieces with clothes you already own:

caption Button downs don’t always have to be buttoned down. source Les Shu/Business Insider

Here, the only piece I’m wearing from the Everlane Uniform collection is the Slim Fit Japanese Oxford ($58). I paired it with a grey crewneck from Frank And Oak, a pair of black jeans from Uniqlo, and “Black Cement” Air Jordan 3s. Again, the outfit isn’t groundbreaking, but it’s perfect for a regular Tuesday in the office – or anywhere else I might need to be. Even if you don’t have these specific items, you probably have similar basics in your closet.

Fit and durability:

Everlane is generally pretty good about inclusive sizing for men, so I didn’t have any issues find clothing that fit – and you most likely won’t either. Pants are available in slim and athletic fits in waist sizes 28 through 40 and tops are available in sizes XS through XXL.

It’s been about four months since I first started testing the Everlane Uniform collection, and each piece has held up well. I haven’t washed the denim jacket, but the other pieces are still in like-new condition after several washes. Granted, it hasn’t been a full year yet, but I don’t doubt they’ll last beyond the 365-day guarantee.

The bottom line:

This is the part of the review where I usually outline some cons or anything that might need further justification, but there’s nothing negative to say about Everlane Uniform. The brand has been a consistent favorite among the Insider Picks staff and the Uniform collection is no different.

It really doesn’t take much convincing to see the value. Just answer these three questions: Do you have to get dressed every day? Do you like mixing and matching simple pieces to create different outfits? Do you like clothes that don’t need to be replaced frequently? If the answer to all three questions is “yes,” then Everlane Uniform has a place in your closet, whether it’s the full collection or a few key pieces. Everything is affordably priced, easy to wear, built to last, and backed by a warranty. There’s not much more you could want out of your everyday clothing.

See all styles in the collection, below:

The Slim Fit Oxford

source Everlane

Both are available in nine colors.

The French Terry Hoodie

source Everlane

Available in nine colors.

The French Terry Crew

source Everlane

Available in nine colors.

The Slim Fit Performance Jean

source Everlane

Available in four washes.

The Skinny Fit Performance Jean

source Everlane

Available in four washes.

The Athletic Fit Performance Jean

source Everlane

Available in four washes.

The Cotton Crew Tee

source Everlane

Both tees are available in 14 colors.

The Cotton Long-Sleeve Pocket Tee

source Everlane

Available in nine colors.

The Slim Fit Performance Chino

source Everlane

Both styles available in seven colors.

The Denim Jacket

source Everlane

Available in three washes.

The Bomber Jacket

source Everlane

Available in three colors.

The Boxer Brief

source Everlane

Available in five colors.