Every Oscar-nominated performance this year, ranked

- Warner Bros. Pictures/Sony Pictures/LD Entertainment/Pathe
- There are 20 Oscar-nominated performances this year across four categories: Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress.
- The nominees came from a total of 12 films, with “Marriage Story” awarded the most nominations of any single film this year with three bids.
- We ranked the performances from worst to best.
20th: Joe Pesci — ‘The Irishman’
- Netflix
Who he plays: Russell Bufalino.
Category: Best Supporting Actor.
Plot: A mob hitman recalls his friend Jimmy Hoffa.
19th: Scarlet Johansson — ‘Jojo Rabbit’
- Fox Searchlight Pictures
Who she plays: Rosie, Jojo’s mother.
Category: Best Supporting Actress.
Plot: A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home.
18th: Al Pacino — ‘The Irishman’
- Netflix
Who he plays: Jimmy Hoffa.
Category: Best Supporting Actor.
Plot: A mob hitman recalls his friend Jimmy Hoffa.
17th: Florence Pugh — ‘Little Women’
- Columbia Pictures
Who she plays: Amy March.
Category: Best Supporting Actress.
Plot: Jo March reflects back and forth on her life, telling the beloved story of the March sisters – four young women each determined to live life on their own terms.
16th: Kathy Bates — ‘Richard Jewell’
- Warner Bros. Pictures
Who she plays: Bobi Jewell.
Category: Best Supporting Actress.
Plot: American security guard Richard Jewell saves thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics, but is vilified by journalists and the press who falsely reported that he was a terrorist.
15th: Charlize Theron — ‘Bombshell’
- Lionsgate
Who she plays: Megyn Kelly.
Category: Best Actress.
Plot: A group of women take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network.
14th: Cynthia Erivo — “Harriet”
- Focus Features
Who she plays: Harriet Tubman.
Category: Best Actress.
Plot: The extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes, whose courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.
13th: Brad Pitt — ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’
- Sony Pictures
Who he plays: Cliff Booth.
Category: Best Supporting Actor.
Plot: A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles.
12th: Margot Robbie — ‘Bombshell’
- Lionsgate
Who she plays: Kayla Pospisil.
Category: Best Supporting Actress.
Plot: A group of women take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network.
11th: Tom Hanks — ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’
- Sony Pictures
Who he plays: Fred Rogers.
Category: Best Supporting Actor.
Plot: Based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod.
10th: Saoirse Ronan — ‘Little Women’
- Sony Pictures
Who she plays: Jo March
Category: Best Actress.
Plot: Jo March reflects back and forth on her life, telling the beloved story of the March sisters – four young women each determined to live life on their own terms.
9th: Renée Zellweger — ‘Judy’
- David Hindley Courtesy of LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions
Who she plays: Judy Garland.
Category: Best Actress.
Plot: Legendary performer Judy Garland (Renée Zellweger) arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts.
8th: Anthony Hopkins — ‘The Two Popes’
- Netflix
Who he plays: Pope Benedict Ratzinger
Category: Best Supporting Actor.
Plot: Behind Vatican walls, the conservative Pope Benedict and the liberal future Pope Francis must find common ground to forge a new path for the Catholic Church.
7th: Leonardo DiCaprio — ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’
- Sony Pictures
Who he plays: Rick Dalton.
Category: Best Actor.
Plot: A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles.
6th: Jonathan Pryce — ‘The Two Popes’
- Netflix
Who he plays: Cardinal Francis Bergoglio
Category: Best Actor.
Plot: Behind Vatican walls, the conservative Pope Benedict and the liberal future Pope Francis must find common ground to forge a new path for the Catholic Church.
5th: Scarlet Johansson — ‘Marriage Story’
- Netflix
Who she plays: Nicole.
Category: Best Actress.
Plot: Noah Baumbach’s incisive and compassionate look at a marriage breaking up and a family staying together.
4th: Antonio Banderas — ‘Pain and Glory’
- Sony Pictures
Who he plays: Salvador Mallo.
Category: Best Actor.
Plot: A film director reflects on the choices he’s made as past and present come crashing down around him.
3rd: Laura Dern — ‘Marriage Story’
- Netflix
Who she plays: Nora Fanshaw.
Category: Best Supporting Actress.
Plot: Noah Baumbach’s incisive and compassionate look at a marriage breaking up and a family staying together.
2nd: Adam Driver — ‘Marriage Story’
- Netflix
Who he plays: Charlie.
Category: Best Actor.
Plot: Noah Baumbach’s incisive and compassionate look at a marriage breaking up and a family staying together.
1st: Joaquin Phoenix — ‘Joker’
- Warner Bros/YouTube
Who he plays: Arthur Fleck.
Category: Best Actor.
Plot: In Gotham City, mentally troubled comedian Arthur Fleck is disregarded and mistreated by society. He then embarks on a downward spiral of revolution and bloody crime. This path brings him face-to-face with his alter-ego: the Joker.
