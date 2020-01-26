Every Oscar-nominated performance this year, ranked

caption Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, and Renee Zellweger are all tipped to win Oscars this year. source Warner Bros. Pictures/Sony Pictures/LD Entertainment/Pathe

There are 20 Oscar-nominated performances this year across four categories: Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress.

The nominees came from a total of 12 films, with “Marriage Story” awarded the most nominations of any single film this year with three bids.

We ranked the performances from worst to best.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

20th: Joe Pesci — ‘The Irishman’

caption This is Pesci’s third nomination. He previously won in the same category 1991 for “Goodfellas.” source Netflix

Who he plays: Russell Bufalino.

Category: Best Supporting Actor.

Plot: A mob hitman recalls his friend Jimmy Hoffa.

Source: IMDB.

19th: Scarlet Johansson — ‘Jojo Rabbit’

caption Johansson earned her first two nominations this year for this and for Best Actress for “Marriage Story.” source Fox Searchlight Pictures

Who she plays: Rosie, Jojo’s mother.

Category: Best Supporting Actress.

Plot: A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home.

Source: IMDB.

18th: Al Pacino — ‘The Irishman’

caption This is Pacino’s ninth Oscar nomination. He previously won Best Actor in 1993 for “Scent of a Woman.” source Netflix

Who he plays: Jimmy Hoffa.

Category: Best Supporting Actor.

Plot: A mob hitman recalls his friend Jimmy Hoffa.

Source: IMDB.

17th: Florence Pugh — ‘Little Women’

caption This is Pugh’s first Oscar nomination. source Columbia Pictures

Who she plays: Amy March.

Category: Best Supporting Actress.

Plot: Jo March reflects back and forth on her life, telling the beloved story of the March sisters – four young women each determined to live life on their own terms.

Source: IMDB.

16th: Kathy Bates — ‘Richard Jewell’

caption This is Bates’ fourth nomination. She won Best Actress for “Misery” in 1991. source Warner Bros. Pictures

Who she plays: Bobi Jewell.

Category: Best Supporting Actress.

Plot: American security guard Richard Jewell saves thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics, but is vilified by journalists and the press who falsely reported that he was a terrorist.

Source: IMDB.

15th: Charlize Theron — ‘Bombshell’

caption This is Theron’s third nomination. She previously won in 2004 for Best Actress for “Monsters.” source Lionsgate

Who she plays: Megyn Kelly.

Category: Best Actress.

Plot: A group of women take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network.

Source: IMDB.

14th: Cynthia Erivo — “Harriet”

caption Erivo earned her first two Oscar nominations this year. This, and another one for Best Original Song for the song “Stand Up,” also for this movie. She is also vying to become the youngest EGOT winner ever. source Focus Features

Who she plays: Harriet Tubman.

Category: Best Actress.

Plot: The extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes, whose courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.

Source: IMDB.

13th: Brad Pitt — ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

caption Pitt has won an Oscar for Best Picture as a producer on “12 Years a Slave,” but has never won for acting. This is his seventh total nomination. source Sony Pictures

Who he plays: Cliff Booth.

Category: Best Supporting Actor.

Plot: A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles.

Source: IMDB.

12th: Margot Robbie — ‘Bombshell’

caption This is Robbie’s second Oscar nomination. Her first was in 2018 for “I, Tonya.” source Lionsgate

Who she plays: Kayla Pospisil.

Category: Best Supporting Actress.

Plot: A group of women take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network.

Source: IMDB.

11th: Tom Hanks — ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’

caption This is Hanks’ sixth nomination and his first for Supporting Actor. He previously won consecutive Best Actor awards for “Philadelphia” (1994) and “Forrest Gump” (1995). source Sony Pictures

Who he plays: Fred Rogers.

Category: Best Supporting Actor.

Plot: Based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod.

Source: IMDB.

10th: Saoirse Ronan — ‘Little Women’

caption This is Ronan’s fourth Oscar nomination. She is the youngest person ever to reach four nominations. source Sony Pictures

Who she plays: Jo March

Category: Best Actress.

Plot: Jo March reflects back and forth on her life, telling the beloved story of the March sisters – four young women each determined to live life on their own terms.

Source: IMDB.

9th: Renée Zellweger — ‘Judy’

caption This is Zellweger’s fourth nomination. She won Best Supporting Actress in 2004 for “Cold Mountain.” source David Hindley Courtesy of LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions

Who she plays: Judy Garland.

Category: Best Actress.

Plot: Legendary performer Judy Garland (Renée Zellweger) arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts.

Source: IMDB.

8th: Anthony Hopkins — ‘The Two Popes’

caption This is Hopkins’ fifth Oscar nomination. He won on his first nomination in 1992 — Best Actor for “The Silence of the Lambs.” source Netflix

Who he plays: Pope Benedict Ratzinger

Category: Best Supporting Actor.

Plot: Behind Vatican walls, the conservative Pope Benedict and the liberal future Pope Francis must find common ground to forge a new path for the Catholic Church.

Source: IMDB.

7th: Leonardo DiCaprio — ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

caption This is DiCaprio’s seventh Oscar nomination. He won Best Actor for “The Revenant” in 2015. source Sony Pictures

Who he plays: Rick Dalton.

Category: Best Actor.

Plot: A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles.

Source: IMDB.

6th: Jonathan Pryce — ‘The Two Popes’

caption This is Pryce’s first Oscar nomination. source Netflix

Who he plays: Cardinal Francis Bergoglio

Category: Best Actor.

Plot: Behind Vatican walls, the conservative Pope Benedict and the liberal future Pope Francis must find common ground to forge a new path for the Catholic Church.

Source: IMDB.

5th: Scarlet Johansson — ‘Marriage Story’

caption Johansson earned her first two nominations this year for this and for Best Supporting Actress for “Jojo Rabbit.” source Netflix

Who she plays: Nicole.

Category: Best Actress.

Plot: Noah Baumbach’s incisive and compassionate look at a marriage breaking up and a family staying together.

Source: IMDB.

4th: Antonio Banderas — ‘Pain and Glory’

caption This is Banderas’ first Oscar nomination. source Sony Pictures

Who he plays: Salvador Mallo.

Category: Best Actor.

Plot: A film director reflects on the choices he’s made as past and present come crashing down around him.

Source: IMDB.

3rd: Laura Dern — ‘Marriage Story’

caption This is Dern’s third Oscar nomination. She is the heavy favorite to win this award this year. source Netflix

Who she plays: Nora Fanshaw.

Category: Best Supporting Actress.

Plot: Noah Baumbach’s incisive and compassionate look at a marriage breaking up and a family staying together.

Source: IMDB.

2nd: Adam Driver — ‘Marriage Story’

caption This is Driver’s second nomination. He was nominated last year for Best Supporting Actor for “BlacKkKlansman.” source Netflix

Who he plays: Charlie.

Category: Best Actor.

Plot: Noah Baumbach’s incisive and compassionate look at a marriage breaking up and a family staying together.

Source: IMDB.

1st: Joaquin Phoenix — ‘Joker’

caption This is Phoenix’s fourth Oscar nomination. He is widely expected to win Best Actor this year. source Warner Bros/YouTube

Who he plays: Arthur Fleck.

Category: Best Actor.

Plot: In Gotham City, mentally troubled comedian Arthur Fleck is disregarded and mistreated by society. He then embarks on a downward spiral of revolution and bloody crime. This path brings him face-to-face with his alter-ego: the Joker.

Source: IMDB.