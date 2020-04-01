Every reboot, revival, and sequel that’s coming to Quibi

caption “Varsity Blues.” source Paramount Pictures

The newest streaming service is Quibi, a platform exclusively for mobile phones with a focus on short-form video.

Of the many shows announced, there are a fair few that are catering to ’90s and early 2000s nostalgia.

Movies like “Varsity Blues” and “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” are getting a 2020 update.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Quibi, a streaming service backed by American film producer Jeffrey Katzenberg, is set to make its debut on April 6, after years of speculation and hype about what exactly it will be.

Katzenberg is banking on everyone’s attachment to their phones – the app will only be available on cell phones, and will offer “quick bites” of content, with episodes lasting up to 10 minutes. In certain cases, like Steven Spielberg’s “Spielberg After Dark,” episodes will be restricted based on time. Episodes of “After Dark” will only be available to stream at night.

We’ve rounded up every reboot, revival, or sequel that’s coming to Quibi, from updated versions of your favorite reality shows to revivals of beloved comedies.

A reboot of beloved rom-com “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” was announced in August.

caption “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.” source Paramount Pictures

The original 2003 film starred Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson as an ad executive and a magazine columnist, respectively. While McConaughey’s Ben is determined to make their relationship work as part of a bet, Hudson’s Andie is equally determined to drive him away, as she made her own bet.

The Quibi version, written by comedian and writer Guy Branum, will subtly tweak the premise. Both parties in the relationship will “both need to prove they can sustain a monogamous relationship,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Varsity Blues” will also get an update on Quibi.

caption “Varsity Blues.” source “Varsity Blues”

The film “Varsity Blues” was released in 1999, and starred a young James Van Der Beek and Paul Walker as football players in a small Texas town who eventually rebel against an abusive coach, played by Jon Voight. The film is perhaps most famous for Van Der Beek’s line, “I don’t want your life!” – or, for being the inspiration behind the name of Operation Varsity Blues, the college admissions scandal.

Twenty years after its release, in November 2019, it was announced that the West Canaan Coyotes would be suiting up again in a Quibi reboot.

Popular game show “Legends of the Hidden Temple” will be getting another life on Quibi — this time, focused on adults.

caption “Legends of the Hidden Temple.” source Nickelodeon

“Legends of the Hidden Temple” aired on Nickelodeon from 1993 to 1999, though it ran in syndication for years after that. On the show, numerous pairs of teens and tweens would compete in various mental and physical challenges to make it to the “Hidden Temple” (an obstacle course).

The Quibi version will capitalize on the nostalgia of ’90s kids – the show is looking for young adults to compete on the updated version. But, the two biggest components, host Kirk Fogg and the giant talking stone head Olmec, will remain the same.

Formerly of MTV, dating show “Singled Out” is getting a reboot on Quibi with new hosts, Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster.

caption Jenny McCarthy and Carmen Electra on “Singled Out” in 1996. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“Singled Out” originally aired from 1995 to 1998 on MTV, and featured a group of 50 single people trying to date one main contestant. It was originally hosted by Chris Hardwick and Jenny McCarthy, who was then replaced by Carmen Electra.

It was announced in December 2019 that Palmer and Booster would be hosting the revival on Quibi – with a twist. All of the singles are linked to the contestant via social media. The show’s first episode will drop on April 6.

Chance the Rapper will be taking over for Ashton Kutcher on the “Punk’d” revival.

caption Beyoncé and Ashton Kutcher on “Punk’d.” source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“Punk’d” was created and hosted by Kutcher on MTV. For four years (2003 to 2007), celebrities including Justin Timberlake and Beyoncé were at the mercy of Kutcher and his elaborate pranks. The show returned in 2012 with different guest hosts each episode, and then again on BET in 2015 with hosts King Bach and DeStorm Power.

In January 2020, Quibi announced that Chance the Rapper would be taking over hosting duties. “‘Punk’d’ is one of MTV’s most iconic franchises. I grew up watching this show and it’s surreal to be in the driver’s seat this time around on Quibi,” he said in a press release. The first episode will drop on April 6.

Quibi is putting a 21st-century spin on iconic ’90s film “The Fugitive,” which was actually based on a ’60s TV show.

caption Harrison Ford in “The Fugitive.” source Warner Bros.

“The Fugitive” originally aired from 1963 to 1967, and focused on Dr. Richard Kimble, a man wrongfully convicted of killing his wife. The show’s four seasons focused the dogged pursuit of Kimble by the authorities, most notably Police Lieutenant Philip Gerard.

The show was turned into a film in 1993 with the same premise, with Harrison Ford playing Kimble. His pursuer was switched from a police officer to a US Marshall, who was played by Tommy Lee Jones. The movie was extremely popular, and saw Jones win an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

It was again turned into a show in 2000, with less-than-thrilling results. It starred Tim Daly as Kimble, and Mykelti Williamson as Lieutenant Philip Gerard. It was canceled after one season.

Quibi is the latest medium to take on the story, but there are a few changes. Boyd Holbrook will star as the titular fugitive, though his character is a blue collar worker named Mike, and he is accused of bombing a subway train. Kiefer Sutherland will co-star as the obsessive Detective Clay Bryce, who is determined to catch Mike. The first episode will drop in April 2020.

The 2019 film “Code 8” is getting turned into a show on Quibi.

caption “Code 8.” source Vertical Entertainment

The film starred cousins and Arrowverse co-stars Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell as they attempt to find a healer for Connor’s (Robbie Amell) sick mother in a dystopian future where 4% of the population have superhuman abilities.

The Amells are returning for the spin-off show, which takes place years after the movie, which ended with Connor surrendering to the police for his crimes, according to Deadline.

The original cast of satire show “Reno 911!” will reunite on Quibi for a seventh season.

caption “Reno 911!” source MGM Worldwide Television Distribution

“Reno 911!,” a direct satire of shows like “Cops,” aired on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2009, and starred comedic heavyweights like Joe Lo Truglio, Ken Marino, Thomas Lennon, Niecy Nash, and more. It also spawned a movie, “Reno 911! Miami.”

On February 20, it was announced that the show would make its return on Quibi, with the entire main cast returning.

“We have every single member of the cast back with us, so that’s super fun,” Lennon told Business Insider in January. “We’re going to keep it fast and light and punchy.”