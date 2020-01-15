‘You’ is getting a season 3. Here are all of the spooky details we have so far.

caption “You” isn’t over yet. source Netflix

Netflix’s thriller series “You” has been renewed for a third season.

The show’s star Penn Badgley has revealed hints about season three in interviews and has debunked a popular fan theory.

Both Badgley, who plays Joe, and Victoria Pedretti, who plays Love, are set to return for season three.

New episodes will reportedly not air until 2021.

Warning: Spoilers for season two of “You” ahead.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

On Tuesday, Netflix confirmed that its psychological thriller series “You” would be returning for a third season.

The news comes only a few weeks after the release of the series’ second season, which took the internet by storm.

From what characters we can expect to see in season three to who the mystery neighbor in the finale might be, here is everything we know so far about the much-anticipated third season of “You.”

Warning: Spoilers for season two of “You” ahead.

Season 3 will be comprised of 10 episodes and the show’s co-creators are sticking around

Deadline reported that the fan-favorite show would be returning with 10 brand-new episodes. Both seasons one and two of “You” also featured 10 episodes, so this isn’t a huge surprise.

The series’s co-creators Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti will return as executive producers, with Gamble also returning as showrunner – so fans can likely expect the new season to have a similar tone and structure as the previous ones, plus a lot of unexpected twists and turns.

Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti will be returning as Joe and Love

caption The two were the leads of season two. source Netflix

Two characters fans can definitely expect to see on season three are Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn.

As Deadline reported, season two’s lead actors Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti have both officially signed on to reprise their roles for the third season of “You.”

Paired with what we know from the season-two finale – that Love and Joe have moved to the suburbs to raise their daughter together – we can expect the third season to shed light on how the couple will navigate life following their murderous confessions, the death of Love’s twin brother, and the unpredictable journey of parenthood.

Love Quinn could show us how she’s different from Joe on season three

caption She could be different on season two. source Netflix

Prior to the official announcement of the show’s third season, Badgley “unofficially” confirmed that the show would be renewed, and he also dropped some hints about Love.

In a December interview with Entertainment Tonight, Badgley mentioned the unique way fans may see Pedretti’s character Love on season three.

He noted that even though they are both killers, Joe and Love are quite different.

“[Love] doesn’t appear to be the same kind of person [as Joe], she doesn’t appear to be the same kind of predator, she doesn’t appear to be the same kind of, you know … ” he began to say in the interview, though he quickly stopped talking.

But it’s clear that there may be more to Love’s story than we expect, and whatever it is may set her apart from Joe.

Joe will continue to seek things that fill the holes of his childhood

caption There may be more flashbacks in store for season two. source Netflix

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Badgley responded to questions about whether Joe will kill again by saying, “Joe is looking for something that he can’t … I think Joe is looking for that which was taken from him as a child.”

Although Joe’s move to the suburbs and commitment to raising his child with Love is perhaps a step in the right direction, his fixation on the neighbor at the end of season two makes it safe to assume that Joe hasn’t quite found what he’s looking for yet.

It also means there could be more flashbacks from his childhood in store for the third season.

Despite popular fan theories, we know for sure that Joe’s mother is not the mystery neighbor

caption The neighbor appeared on the season-two finale. source Netflix

The final episode of season two left fans reeling from the reveal that Joe had begun to stalk the person living in the house next to his own.

Many fans began forming theories about the mysterious neighbor who appears during the cliffhanger of the season-two finale, with some speculating that she could be Joe’s mom.

Although the identity of the mystery woman has not been officially revealed, we know it isn’t Joe’s mother because Badgley debunked the theory in an interview with Bustle.

That said, it looks like the mystery neighbor could be married or engaged, based on the sparkler viewers can spot on her ring finger.

The series is loosely based on books by Caroline Kepnes, who is currently finishing the third one and will soon be working on a fourth

Author Caroline Kepnes, who wrote “You” and “Hidden Bodies,” the books on which Netflix’s “You” is based, has already begun work on the third book in the series.

In fact, Entertainment Tonight reported that the author is nearly finished with the third book and has a deal in place to write a fourth.

Although there are a variety of differences between the book series and the show, the future of the characters and storylines in Netflix’s “You” could continue to be influenced by Kepnes’ series.

Kepnes’ Twitter account seems to give some hints on what we could possibly expect from Joe in the coming season

Kepnes’ Twitter bio currently reads, “Yes, I’m writing a third Joe book. And a fourth. No, I’m not done yet.”And the author keeps her Twitter account stocked with tweets about Joe, the show, and her books.

Some of her tweets also seem to hint at possible directions the show could take, though it’s not clear if she’s joking or solely referring to her books.

And in the next book he spends a lot of time in his local library. https://t.co/6YDfqDMySU — Caroline Kepnes (@CarolineKepnes) January 14, 2020

She also tweeted that the showrunners will read her upcoming book ahead of season three, so it could help to inspire the new season.

They’ll be reading book 3 before it’s published! — Caroline Kepnes (@CarolineKepnes) January 14, 2020

This should be taken with a grain of salt because although season one followed the first book rather closely, season two diverged quite a bit from book two, “Hidden Bodies.”

Season 3 won’t be available until 2021

caption Fans will have to be patient. source Netflix

Although fans are excited about the news of “You” season three, they’ll have to wait at least a year to see new episodes.

According to Deadline, the series’s third season is slated for a 2021 release.

This means we have a lot of time to think about the looming questions we have, such as: What happened to Joe’s mom? Who is the woman next door? Will Love get away with the murders of Delilah and Candace? Will Dr. Nicky tell anyone he knows about Joe Goldberg?

Hopefully, season three will reveal some of the answers.

Read More: